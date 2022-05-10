Starting an environmental club or organization is a great first step to creating an eco-friendly campus or community. However, you can’t stop there. Your message won’t get very far if your group doesn’t actively involve your community in eco-friendly concepts and activities. That’s where these helpful eco-friendly activities for environmental clubs can come into play. Get your community involved with these activities just in time for Earth Day.

Schedule a Community Trash Pick-Up

Littering negatively impacts your community’s environmental health and aesthetic value. Many campus members or community members notice littering problems and want to help, but don’t know how. Scheduling a trash cleanup day is a fantastic way to get people involved while also spreading awareness of issues like littering.

Educate Your Community

Another way to promote eco-friendly habits in your community is to educate the members about environmental health. You can do many activities to spread the word about environmental health and sustainability. For example, your club can design educational posters and notices to hang around campus that promote recycling or reusing everyday items. Studies have shown that posters and other recycling prompts are effective when placed near recycling receptacles. Measures like these can help educate your community and promote healthy habits in one go.

Clothing and Electronics Collections

Another way to benefit and educate your campus or community is to hold collection drives. Many students and other community members might not know how wasteful it is to throw away items like old clothing and electronics. Instead, donate them for reuse or refabrication. Many electronic parts can be salvaged for future devices, and clothing can be donated for reuse or used in textiles again. Hosting a community clothing or electronics drive is an excellent way to educate people on these processes and prevent these items from going to landfills.

If your environmental group is looking for inspiration for more community events this semester, try some of these eco-friendly activities for environmental clubs. These activities are perfect for your busy campus or outer community, where you’ll be able to spread the word to people beyond your club.