What Are the Top Reasons Why People Drunk Drive?

Everyone understands that driving while inebriated is risky. According to the CDC, 29 Americans die every day from drunk driving accidents. This equates to one person dying every 50 minutes in the United States. So, why is it still such a widespread issue? There are numerous reasons why someone could choose to drink and drive. Here are some of the reasons people drink and drive.

Lack of Awareness

Some folks are just unaware that they are inebriated. This can happen if you drink caffeine and alcohol at the same time. The delayed absorption of alcohol is another reason some people are unaware of their intoxication. Even if a driver is not inebriated when he or she gets behind the wheel, the effects may manifest 10 or 20 minutes later while still on the road.

False Confidence

Many people feel more confident in their talents after consuming alcoholic beverages. Some people report, for example, that it helps them relax and start discussions more easily. It becomes detrimental, though, when it impairs judgment to the point where driving appears to be a sensible option.

Assuming No Consequences

Some persons who drive while inebriated do so on a regular basis. If the authorities do not stop someone for driving while intoxicated the first time, they may feel compelled to do so again.

Adrenaline Rush

Some drunk drivers do it for the adrenaline rush. They assume there will be no consequences if they drive intoxicated. For some offenders, engaging in illegal and dangerous activity is a thrilling experience.

We hope you found our recap of the reasons why people drink and drive to be informative. While it can be hard to understand the intentions of those who drunk drive, there are still many things you can do to try and help prevent a drunk driving accident from even occurring. Look here for tips on how you can adequately handle and drunk driving situation you may encounter with your friends or family.