If you’re looking to purchase a new or used car, you should definitely consider a Jeep Wrangler. These iconic 4x4s are surprisingly affordable and exceptionally safe, and they offer a driving experience unlike any other.

Luckily, there are countless options to pick from—some on the secondhand market and others released more recently. Understanding the best Jeep Wrangler models of all time will better prepare you for your purchase and help you pick an automobile that fits your needs.

Jeep Wrangler YJ

The Jeep Wrangler YJ debuted in 1986 and continued production until 1996. During that time, it captivated many car-buyers thanks to its distinct design, off-roading capabilities, and overall fun driving experience.

There were a few model years when the YJ truly shined, including 1995, whose model featured a more comfortable ground clearance. This offered more practicality for car-buyers looking for daily drivers. The 1992 Sahara Edition was also famously used in the blockbuster hit Jurrasic Park.

Jeep Wrangler JK

The follow-up to the successful YJ, the third-generation JK was widely considered an excellent vehicle for daily drives and off-roading. The 2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JK introduced the world to the very first four-door Wrangler. This feature was so popular that many generations following the JK made it standard or available with upgrades.

The 2007 model also featured a far longer wheelbase than previous editions, which made it more versatile in rugged terrains. The 2013 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport featured a sportier design and components that performed well both on the streets and in the mud.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

If you’re looking for the most capable and powerful Wrangler in the Jeep fleet, look no further than the Rubicon. Named after the world-famous trail in California, these special-edition models consistently feature the best possible configurations for off-roading activities. Built from more robust materials, these models always come standard with quality off-roading tires and an advanced-performance suspension system.

Additionally, amenities such as touch screens and HUDs are superior to those of basic Jeep Wranglers. Sure, these special editions are usually the most expensive models of Jeep released each year, but nothing is more satisfying than taking the top down and spinning tires in a Rubicon.

Use this guide to the best Jeep Wrangler models of all time to better find the perfect 4×4 for you. Remember to consider your local terrain and daily needs, as these will significantly affect which model is best-suited for your lifestyle.