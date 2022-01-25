If you bike passionately, you’re probably looking for ways to make your ride even better. From technology that makes your life easier to physical modifications that take your bike to the next level, keep reading to learn the best upgrades for your favorite bicycle.

GPS Bike Computer

Many people who bike a few times a week end up wondering how far they’ve traveled. A GPS bike computer can tell you precisely that, as well as how many calories you burned, how high of an elevation you climbed, and how long you rode your bicycle! This addition is perfect for anyone who loves seeing figures and statistics to learn how to improve their ride time.

Carbon Wheels

Your bicycle probably came with a pair of stock aluminum wheels. While these are perfectly passable for casual riders, enthusiasts usually upgrade to carbon wheels somewhere along the way. That’s because carbon wheels are lightweight and allow you to shave time off your ride while helping you maintain your speed and tackle climbs more effectively.

Front and Brake Lights

This upgrade is an absolute must for anyone who cycles late at night or early in the morning. Reflective clothing is an essential safety consideration, but nothing makes you more visible on the road than your own set of headlights and brake lights. In addition to making you safer from cars on the road, headlights will also light your way when blazing a trail through the night!

E-Bike Conversion Kit

More and more people are converting their bicycles into e-bikes, and it’s no secret why. An affordable conversion kit turns your favorite bike into a second car, capable of speeds of up to 30 miles per hour!

You might be wondering whether your bicycle is eligible for conversion, and we have good news: you can convert almost all bikes! With an e-bike, there’s no need to drive to work every day—just take your bicycle and still arrive on time.

Now that you know the best upgrades for your favorite bicycle, make a purchase or two and turn your daily ride into the best part of your day!