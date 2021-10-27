Pursuing a career in medicine is a noble and ambitious decision no matter what specific field you go into. That said, the endless specialties and job opportunities ahead of you make it hard to decide exactly where you want to end up after you get your education. A lot can change during your years of medical school, so it’s important to keep an open mind, pay attention to the subjects that interest you, and keep your eyes open for different fields you can join. Make a difference and pursue something you love with these meaningful career paths for medical students.

Forensic Medicine

If medicine interests you but healthcare doesn’t, you can consider diving into the field of forensics. Forensic medical specialists work within the justice system to provide critical evidence in cases. From examining crime scenes in criminal cases to establishing paternity in civil cases, this job allows you to conduct investigations that will change lives.

Women’s Health Specialists

While most people default to a career as an OB-GYN, there are several things you can do in the field of women’s health. For example, though midwives have some overlap with OB-GYNs, they specialize more in baby deliveries both in and beyond the hospital. You can also specialize in breast, uterine, or cervical cancers as a surgeon or rehabilitation expert. These and other women’s health specialties allow you to further research and provide care within a vastly underrepresented field, making the work you do invaluable.

Family Physicians

You don’t have to specialize in a specific field to make a difference with your career. Family physicians and other general practitioners change lives every day with the compassionate care and friendly expertise they provide to their patients. Family physicians work with patients as they move through life, making this one of the most meaningful career paths for medical students. As families grow and kids get older, you can be there with them to make sure everyone is healthy and happy every step of the way.

Pharmacist

Pharmacists are primarily responsible for filling and dispensing prescription medications, but the job goes well beyond this duty. Pharmacists serve as a vital connection between medical practitioners and the general public. By delivering medications, advising patients on the use of prescription drugs, and even referring patients to doctors as necessary, pharmacists help streamline treatments and provide more effective care for patients.