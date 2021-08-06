In recent decades, wearing your seatbelt has become mainstream, and rightly so. Almost all studies show that under normal accident conditions, the benefits and safety factor that a seatbelt provides outweighs the perceived risk of a seatbelt. Ever since the enactment of seatbelt laws, the number of fatalities in crashes has dropped significantly. However, there are still those who refuse to wear a seatbelt for whatever reason. Well, here is why wearing a seatbelt is always worth it for those people.

Provides Safety to Everyone in the Vehicle

One of the most impactful benefits of wearing a seatbelt is that it saves lives. Seat belts secure a human body and provide safety to anyone in the vehicle.

Keeps You in Place During Impacts

The main function of a seatbelt is to secure your body in the case of an accident. If you do not have a seatbelt on, you can fly around the cabin and potentially kill yourself as you impact the car. Let’s not forget the extreme inertia transferred to your body on impact, especially in head-on collisions. As a side benefit, a seatbelt could potentially save you from getting in the way of objects flying around the cabin.

Designed to Work With Airbags

One factor that makes seatbelts so amazing is that they work with airbags. The seatbelt will support your body and immobilize it, while the airbag will support your head, which is still traveling forward in some cases.

Keeps You From Getting a Fine

One of the more notable reasons why wearing a seatbelt is always worth it is because not wearing a seatbelt can result in hefty fines. Depending on your state, a seatbelt fine is as little as $20 and as much as $250.

Affects Auto Insurance Rates

The last major reason why you should wear a seatbelt is that if you do not and get caught, not only will you receive a fine, but your insurance rates will skyrocket. Seatbelt use is an indication that you are a responsible and safe driver. If you show the insurance companies that you are neither of these, the privilege of driving is more expensive.

No matter the situation you are in, wearing a seatbelt is always worth it. We hope that you take this to heart and practice the safest driving techniques while on the road! There are too many benefits and not enough downsides to make the risk of endangering your life worth it.