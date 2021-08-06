There are so many ways to make your dorm continuously smell fresh even without your favorite candle or incense. In order to avoid breaking the rule that prohibits fires in the dorms, some ways to make your room smell fresh are putting dryer sheets on the back of the fan and using charcoal and wax melts. There is no limit to how amazing your dorm can smell, no matter what smells creeps under the door!

Room Spray

Rooms sprays are great because you can use them to spray bedding, furniture, and even the laundry. If you get a natural scent with essential oils, it will be long-lasting and aerate throughout the entire room. You can use your room spray once every few days to replenish that pleasant fresh smell.

Wax Melts

Wax melts are a great alternative to candles. They come in various scents and have installed sensors in place that’ll turn them off so they won’t overheat. Using wax melts in your dorm is a great way to have a wonderful smell continually flowing in the room.

Baking Soda

An exciting way to keep your room smelling fresh is by sprinkling baking soda on the carpet. You can do this in combination with sprinkling carpet freshener on it. Don’t be afraid to sprinkle some on the floor even when you aren’t going to vacuum.

Moth Balls

The most unorthodox way to make your dorm continuously smell fresh is by using mothballs. They are an excellent hack if there’s a powerful odor that you cannot locate. Use them sparingly, and when you do, be sure to turn on a fan or open a window.

Bamboo Charcoal Bags

We all know the terrors of shared spaces, and sometimes there’s nothing environmental engineers can do to clear the smell. (Not even their potent vinegar mix.) Learning how bamboo charcoal bags work will solve your problems if you live in a sports hall or have reoccurring bathroom issues.

If you want to spice it up a notch, you can get an essential oil diffuser, scented bags, and drawer liners. Once you find a scent you like that successfully removes your bad odor, feel free to share it with others.