If you are in search of the perfect college pet so that you can have a companion, but also still live the college life, you have come to the right place! This article covers exactly why a betta fish is the best college pet. Not only do they not require a ton of space or attention, but they are also very cost efficient. Continue reading the information below to learn more.

Reasonable Price

The last thing you want to do is have another thing you have to pay for when in college. Luckily, buying a betta fish and all that comes with it is on the cheaper side. Most items for a betta fish are just a onetime upfront cost. Depending on what you buy, you could expect to spend between $20 and $50.

It is important to also keep in mind that situations do occur and sometimes there are going to be expenses you didn’t plan on paying for when owning a pet. For example, if your betta fish comes down with Popeye, you are going to treat it. While this isn’t necessarily expensive, it is just a reminder that you can’t always plan for everything. However, betta fish are the cheaper option.

Limited Space Needed

Betta fish really don’t need that much space to live comfortably and happily. Many times, a small bowl or tank works perfectly for them. This is perfect if you are planning on having the pet in a dorm room. Your dorm room probably doesn’t have the space to handle something much bigger. With this, you can just keep your fish on your desk or dresser and it will fit perfectly.

Little Attention Needed

With college comes many responsibilities and time requirements. Having a pet that needs attention is most definitely not the way to go. Being the owner of a betta fish is simple and easy and will fit perfectly into your busy schedule. All they need is somebody to keep their tank clean and feed them twice a day. The only issue that you may run into is what to do with them over breaks, but you have time to figure that part out.

Looking more in depth at these three points above greatly describe why a betta fish is the best college pet. It is completely understandable to want a pet, but understanding that you shouldn’t get one that is too expensive or requires too much attention is the responsible thing to do. Don’t make any rash decisions, but if you are considering a college pet, consider buying a betta fish!