Staff Goodbyes: An Irish goodbye

I’ve always been a fan of what my predecessor, Paris, would call an Irish goodbye. In more gentle words than his it’s basically going quietly into that good night without telling anyone, so this will be short. Though shorter than most, my time at The Rocket afforded me some of the greatest and most memorable opportunities and friends I could have ever asked for. I was thrown unexpectedly into my position but because of the support around me I was able to thrive and become a better photographer and designer than I ever thought I could be. Two years and one pandemic later, my time with this staff comes to an end, and I leave my friends with a quote from Gandalf the White.

“Here at last, dear friends, on the shores of the sea comes the end of our fellowship…I will not say; do not weep; for not all tears are an evil.”