Staff Goodbyes: An Irish goodbye

By
Keegan Beard
-
36

I’ve always been a fan of what my predecessor, Paris, would call an Irish goodbye. In more gentle words than his its basically going quietly into that good night without telling anyone, so this will be short. Though shorter than most, my time at The Rocket afforded me some of the greatest and most memorable opportunities and friends I could have ever asked for. I was thrown unexpectedly into my position but because of the support around me I was able to thrive and become a better photographer and designer than I ever thought I could beTwo years and one pandemic later, my time with this staff comes to an end, and I leave my friends with a quote from Gandalf the White.  

“Here at last, dear friends, on the shores of the sea comes the end of our fellowship…I will not say; do not weep; for not all tears are an evil.”  

Keegan Beard

Keegan is entering his senior year as an IMC major and his first year as the photo editor. Usually found either asleep in his hammock or out adventuring with his camera, Keegan has been a photographer for three years and plans to pursue a career in professional photography.

