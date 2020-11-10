When you have to adhere to a strict, no-nonsense lease, redecorating isn’t easy. Buckets of bright, vibrant paint are off-limits, and that obnoxious, sightline blocking wall is there to stay.

Even if it’s a temporary arrangement for college, you should still get to enjoy a fun, personalized living space. But with these limitations in place, how do you transform your apartment something you’ll love?

Wondering how to remodel a rental apartment? Here’s some simple, inexpensive ideas that won’t break your lease.

Add Storage

The right furniture can make a huge difference. In a tiny, compact apartment, space is limited. By installing ample storage, you’ll be able to effectively manage your clutter.

Get furniture with plenty of drawers, cabinets, and other nooks and crannies.

You can keep your remote control, magazines, and coasters in your coffee table. Other important items, like your phone charger, schoolbooks, and extra batteries and lightbulbs can go in your side table.

For maximum storage, get a cube-style cubby and fabric storage boxes to fill it with.

With less clutter filling up your tables, countertops, and seating, your apartment will appear clean and roomy.

Peel-and-Stick

Hate having bland, empty walls? You might not be able to use nails—but peel-and-stick products, such as wallpaper, backsplash, and hanging strips make for a great alternative.

You can press them on, and when it’s time to move out, you can remove them, leaving the walls completely damage-free.

Love fun and expressive hanging art pieces? Invest in washi tape and Command strips—they make hanging up picture frames, paintings, and posters easy.

Another great, easy-to-apply type of wall decoration is decals and stickers.

Rugs and Curtains

Dislike the tacky tile floor in your kitchen? Do your windows provide a scenic view of your next-door neighbor’s bedroom?

Cover them up with big, colorful rugs and thick, light-blocking curtains. They’ll add a hint of personality to your room and provide a fresh look without much effort.

In the winter, darker curtains can help keep your room warmer, and thick, fluffy rugs will keep your feet comfortable. If you’re not a fan of the cold, they’re a huge help!

If you prefer something light and airy, you can choose thin, translucent curtains, or even beaded ones. Knitted, crocheted, and braided rugs are less bulky, and make for the perfect addition to summer-themed decor.

Cover It Up

Another tip on how to remodel a rental apartment is to cover up your old, outdated fixtures.

Have unsightly light switches and power plugs? What about dusty, antiquated baseboard heaters?

Modernize them with a brand-new cover! You can get something made from simple, galvanized steel, or, for light switches and power plugs, custom-made, painted covers.

When it comes to your heaters, covers can have multiple benefits—they’re stylish, efficient, and safe.

This is a fantastic way to update smaller features. You can cover other things, too, such as your vents and windows.

If you feel like tinting your windows, get some film stickers. Some are basic, but others come with patterns. You can get ones with stripes, snowflakes, zebra stripes, and more!