With quiet anticipation, the fantasy football world is waiting for the start of the season. Being cautiously optimistic is the only thing they can do right now with the country still dealing with the coronavirus. Right now, it looks like there will be an NFL football season. The teams have reported to training camp and are strapping on the pads. Of course, there is still time for it all to go sideways. Fantasy football owners across the country are preparing their mock drafts and assuming it will all happen. Whether you are a first-time player, starting your own league, or a diehard veteran league loser, you need to get ready. Here are the top 10 fantasy football picks for 2020.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

In 2019, McCaffrey was the undisputed football baller of ballers. He dominated leagues all season long and by general consensus is the number one this year.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Barkley and McCaffrey were the top two players at the start of last season. Barkley had an early injury that limited his production, but he’s poised for a breakout season.

Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Elliot recovered from a bout of the coronavirus and is ready for the season. He remains one of the top running backs in the league.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara had a midseason injury last year and was never the same. With Drew Brees spreading out the field, Kamara will have another good season pulling in passes and gaining yards on the ground.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

It’s good to be the number one target of Drew Brees. Thomas was in the top 10 of every receiving category last year, and nothing says he won’t be there again.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Cook is a threat coming out of the backfield. Last season he rushed for 1,135 yards, caught 53 passes for 519 yards, and scored 13 TDs. That kind of production can’t be ignored.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Henry is here because of the way he finished 2019. In the playoffs, he was a beast who led an overachieving Titans team. He’s projected to have over 1,200 yards again this year with 14 TDs.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Jones had a breakout season in 2019 with 19 touchdowns, catching 49 passes for 474 yards. This might be his last season playing with Aaron Rodgers, so don’t make him your legacy keeper just yet. He’s a solid pick in 2020.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon had a tough start to 2019, but he finished strong with over 139 yards rushing in his last four games. The addition of number one overall pick Joe Burrow should open things up for him this year.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Receivers can be a risky pick in the first round with so much talent—but not when it’s Hill and he has Pat Mahomes throwing him the ball. He missed four games last year but still pulled in 860 yards and seven TDs.