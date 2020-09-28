College Online: How To Make the Most of It

Every college student dreams of getting “the college experience”—whatever that means to you. While COVID-19 has made our college experience something to remember, the good news is that all hope isn’t lost. You’re probably wondering how to make the most of college online and how you’re going to stay productive. We’ve got you covered. Read our guide below to learn more.

Develop a Routine and Stick To It

Arguably the hardest part about online classes is staying productive and meeting all the deadlines. Some online classes require you to be “in class” at designated times, but others allow you to work at your own pace. Regardless of your class’s format, you should get in a routine that includes a bedtime, wake-up time, and study blocks. We know you’re a college student and you don’t think you need a bedtime, but you’re going to thank us later. Over time, you’ll change your routine until you find one that works for you. The important part is you stick to it when you find your routine.

Get Involved With Clubs

Most college students want a social life, especially in the days of COVID-19. While you might not be able to gather in person, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a social life. A lot of college clubs, fraternities, and sororities still have virtual gatherings. You should get involved with at least one club to help you meet people, and—if we’re being honest—stay sane.

Make Sure You Have a Reliable Internet Connection

Most college students probably don’t even know life without the internet, but the internet’s never been more important than it is today. Without the internet, colleges wouldn’t be able to operate unless they’re sending assignments through the mail or smoke signals. That said, you need to ensure your internet connection is solid. Get an ethernet cable and connect your computer directly to your router, which will significantly reduce the possibility of interference and downtime. Additionally, you should make sure your cable isn’t showing certain signs that beg for a replacement.

Although, online college isn’t what anyone had in mind, here we are. The thing is, you have options to make the most of college online. Just make sure you’re looking for opportunities and that your internet isn’t working against your college experience.