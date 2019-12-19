Tricks and Tips for Sticking to Your New Year’s Resolutions

The new year is right around the corner, so it’s time to get your resolutions in order. Many people enter the new year with extravagant goals, only to abandon them just a few weeks later. Staying on course with your resolutions for 365 days straight can be tricky, particularly when you’re also juggling work, family, and a social life. These tips for sticking to your new year’s resolutions will help you stay the course and achieve all your dreams in the new year.

Build an environment for success

While the success of your resolutions lies mainly in you, it doesn’t hurt to create an external environment for success as well. Surround yourself with friends and family who will motivate you to pursue your goals and congratulate you on the small victories along the way.

Rearranging your home or workspace in a calmer, more comfortable manner can also help you achieve your goals. Consider adorning your home with relaxing elements, such as healing crystals for new beginnings or aromatherapy machines, as these will help you find comfort when you’re daunted by the seemingly insurmountable resolution at hand.

Make SMART goals

The best tip for sticking to your new year’s resolutions is to establish realistic goals. Many people become overwhelmed with the promise of the new year and set vague, unattainable goals. Making SMART goals will help you better visualize your desires and create actionable steps to achieve them. SMART goals stand for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Based. Creating specific and measurable goals allows you to monitor your progress throughout the year, and making them achievable and relevant ensures that you don’t set your sights on an unattainable prize.

Be gentle with yourself

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and the journey toward achieving your goals will likely come with a few setbacks. The road will not always be smooth, but rather than focusing on the obstacles that have knocked you down, focus on the steps you can take to get back up again. Don’t beat yourself up if you have fallen off the wagon a bit. Be gentle with yourself and remember the achievements you’ve already made toward your goals. Celebrate the little victories and soon you’ll be ready to tackle your resolutions with full force once again.

Start small

Patience is a virtue, but when it comes to new year’s resolutions, many people want to see results immediately. Jumping into your resolution with too much gusto, however, can quickly lead to burnout, causing you to abandon your resolution entirely. Instead, initially take small steps toward your goals. You may not see results as quickly, but it will help you get into a more stable routine so you can continue moving toward your goals throughout the entire year.