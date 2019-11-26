5 Ways You Can Make the Most of Winter Break

Is there anything better than winter break? After all, students get to enjoy over a month of freedom from homework, exams, projects, essays, and more. However, it can be hard to find something to do with all this new free time you will have. Find some ways you can make the most of winter break.

Make Some Money

Since you are a college student, there is a good chance that you may have no money after the semester. To put yourself in a better position for the spring semester, use that extra time you have to work. The best way to do this is to ask if you can return to your high school job and work over break. Also, try to find a seasonal job, such as at a ski jump or an ice rink. Retail stores are busy over the holidays as well, so you may be able to find an opening there.

Rest

Winter break normally comes right off the heels of final exams, which can be filled with high emotions and stress. Final exams can also cause many sleepless nights. Take advantage of the free time you have over winter break and get some much-needed rest and sleep. Catch up on some TV shows you may have missed and enjoy the four weeks or so of freedom.

Spend Time with Family

This break time is also a great opportunity to catch up with family. Whether this is going to holiday parties or just simply being back at home, take this time to catch up with how everyone’s doing. Join them for dinners and help around the house. In addition to family, you can also catch up with old friends from your hometown. Go to local events and have some fun with those you haven’t seen in several months.

Exercise

It can be difficult to find the time to exercise when you are busy studying. Exercise is another way to make the most of winter break. You don’t have to join a gym either; if your parents have cardio equipment set up in your home, that you can use.

Read a Book

Another thing you may not have had time for during the fall semester is reading. While you were probably reading for class, it can be quite refreshing to read a book for your own personal enjoyment. Get comfortable around a fire and read that book you have been meaning to pick up.