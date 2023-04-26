Blotter 4/20/23

April 13 – Police responded to a verbal argument between two roommates in Building E. Their GRD was notified and responded to the location. One roommate left the dorm for the night and stayed at another location; the incident was referred to Residence Life.

April 13 – Police received an E-phone activation from an elevator in Rhoads Hall. Dispatch determined that the call button was accidentally hit by an individual in the elevator.

April 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building F. An officer responded and found the cause to be steam from the individual taking a shower. The officer reset the alarm system and cleared.

April 14 – Police responded to a traffic accident in the PT Lot. The officer arrived and spoke to the driver who stated that while they were pulling into a parking spot, they made a wide turn and struck the vehicle in the next spot. No injuries were reported, all required information was exchanged and no further police action was taken.

April 14 – Police received a complaint from the custodial staff about an unknown person(s) defecating in the waste containers in the restroom at Eisenberg Classroom Building. The case is under investigation.

April 14 – Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on an individual in need of medical treatment in Building A. An officer arrived and EMS was notified. The person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

April 14 – Police were notified of smoke coming from the University Union. Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team (SRVFC) was also dispatched to the location. Upon investigation, it was found someone set a smoke bomb off and the smoke blew to that area. SRVFC confirmed there was no fire in the building. All units cleared.

April 14 – Police responded to an alarm at the Morrow Field House. An officer responded and confirmed that all was okay. The alarm was reset.

April 15 – Slippery Rock Borough Police came to SRUPD to utilize the data master for a suspected DUI.

April 15 – Police received a report of harassment that has been occuring at North Hall. An officer was able to speak with all parties involved. The individual was advised to have no further contact with the victim.

April 16 – SRUPD was requested by Butler Control to respond to a large party, a person with a gun and a report of a robbery at the University Village. Officers responded with Slippery Rock Borough Police and were able to get the crowd to disperse. Once on location, no person(s) reported anyone having a weapon or having been robbed.

April 16 –Dispatch received an E-phone activation for an elevator in Building F. Officers responded to the location and confirmed that all was okay. The E-phone was reset and the officers cleared.

April 16 – While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle that should have a boot immobilization device for unpaid parking citations in Lower Stadium Parking Lot A. It was found that the vehicle was previously booted and Christopher Powell, 19, removed the device without paying their citations. The case is under investigation.

April 16 – Police were notified of a burning smell in Rhoads Hall. No alarms were received at SRUPD. Upon arrival, an officer found burnt food in a microwave in the common area. The officer cleared.

April 17 – Police were notified of damage done to a door in Building E. Upon investigation, it was determined that the damage occurred from normal wear and tear and no intentional damages occurred.

April 17 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Rock Apartment #2. It was found that the cause was burnt shrimp. The panel was reset and the officer cleared.

April 18 – Police were called for an individual at Dinger Building who was having a seizure and had passed out. Officer and EMS were on location, and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

April 18 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Rock Apartment #1. It was found that the cause of the alarm was overcooked bacon. The alarm panel was reset and Safety cleared.

April 18 – Police received word from an unknown person(s) issuing fake checks in the name of SGA Co-Op. It was determined that no funds were taken from their account. The case is under investigation.

April 18 – Police received a call that an individual was not feeling well and was requesting an ambulance be dispatched. An officer and EMS arrived on the scene and the individual was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

April 19 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building F. An officer responded and determined the cause was steam from a shower. The panel was reset and the officer cleared.

April 19 – Police received a call from a person who was told not to enter North Hall. The person was located, taken into custody and transported to Butler County Jail on numerous charges.