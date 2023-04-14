Blotter 4/13/23

April 7 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested SRUPD respond to a possible burglary in progress at University Village. Officers responded and contacted the resident of the apartment. No unauthorized individuals were inside. The officers cleared once PSP arrived.

April 7 – Dispatch received an alarm at the bookstore in the Smith Student Center. An employee notified dispatch they had accidentally triggered the alarm. An officer responded to confirm that all was okay and reset the panel.

April 7 – Police received a call about a person having an allergic reaction in North Hall. Slippery Rock EMS transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center for further evaluation.

April 8 – Police were dispatched to Building E to conduct a welfare check. Police were able to speak with the student and confirm everything was okay. The student was advised to call home.

April 8 – A person came to SRUPD to report that their vehicle had been hit while they were parked along Rock Pride Drive. The case is under further investigation.

April 10 – While on patrol, an officer found a dog in the East Lake Parking Lot. Officers had the dog scanned and determined the dog was not microchipped. At the direction of the Pennsylvania Dog Warden, the animal was surrendered to the Butler County Humane Society. The case is under further investigation.

April 10 – A person reported damage that occurred to their vehicle while it was parked in Spotts’ Staff Lot. An investigation determined that the damage did not occur while the vehicle was parked on campus.

April 10 – Dispatch received an E-phone activation from the elevator in Rhoads Hall. The individual reported that they had accidentally hit the button. The E-phone was reset.

April 10 – Police were requested to respond to the Mihalik-Thompson Stadium for a disturbance between two athletic teams. An officer arrived on location and spoke with the parties involved. The incident was referred to the athletic department for further review.

April 10 – SRUPD was requested to assist Slippery Rock Borough Police with a traffic stop on North Main Street. SRUPD stood by with the driver’s vehicle when borough police took the individual into custody.

April 11 – Dispatch received an E-phone activation from the elevator in Watson Hall. It was determined that maintenance was conducting work in the building. The E-phone was reset.

April 11 –Dispatch received an E-phone activation from the elevator in Rhoads Hall. The dispatcher spoke with the individual who accidentally hit the button. The E-phone was reset.

April 11 – Police received a call that an individual was walking from room to room at McKay Education. The caller said the individual did not appear to belong there. An officer arrived and checked the entire building but could not locate the individual. The officer spoke to several people in the building and they all stated they did not see anyone walking from room to room.

April 11 – Police were dispatched to a fire alarm activation at Building F. An officer arrived and spoke to the residents who stated they just got out of the shower and steam set off the alarm. The alarm system was reset and the officer cleared

April 11 –Police received a call from a staff member at Boozel Dining Hall that an elderly male entered the unisex bathroom and had occupied it for over an hour. Officers arrived on the scene and struggled to open the door but eventually gained access. No one was found in the restroom. Boozel staff stated they would alert maintenance about the malfunctioning door handle in the morning.

April 12 – An individual came to the station and told police they parked their motorcycle in the Behavioral Science Building Lot the day prior and unknown person(s) scratched the right-side panel. An investigation determined the damage did not occur while the motorcycle was parked in the lot.

April 12 – Police were called for an individual who had passed out in Watson Hall. An officer arrived on the scene and found the person, who was alert and refused medical attention. The officer advised the person to call the police station if she needed further assistance.

April 12 – Police were dispatched to Building F for a fire alarm activation. An officer arrived and determined the cause was steam from the shower. The alarm was reset and the officer cleared.

April 12 – Police received a call that three females were smoking outside of Building B and that it smelled like marijuana. An officer responded and said he did not detect any smell of marijuana.

April 12 – An individual came to SRUPD to report an incident that occurred at the Smith Student Center. The police referred the case to Resident Life.

April 12 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Building B. The building was evacuated upon the arrival of the officers. The cause of the fire alarm was discovered to be burnt food. The alarm was reset and students were permitted to re-enter the building.