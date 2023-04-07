Blotter 4/6/23

March 30 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested SRUPD to assist with an individual who refused to leave Ginger Hill Tavern. University police arrived and stood by for officers’ safety. Borough police transported the individual to their police station.

March 30 – Police responded for an individual who was reportedly passed out in Boozel Dining Hall. An officer arrived and located the person. The person told the officer that he was resting his back due to surgery that he had had a few weeks ago. No further action was taken by the university police.

March 30 – Police responded to a suspicious letter that was received in the Smith Student Center which contained hate speech and racist ideology. No threat was made to campus and the incident is under investigation.

March 30 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested SRUPD to assist with a possible disturbance. An individual on Cornish Drive said someone was attempting to enter their apartment. Officers on location spoke to the person, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health issue. The person’s mother was notified and was en route to pick up their son. No further action was taken by SRUPD.

March 31 – Dispatch received a fire alarm activation in Building A. Safety responded and found the cause to be burnt waffles. The panel was reset.

March 31 – Police were advised that a former student had made threatening statements towards the university. The case is under further investigation.

March 31 – Multiple alarms were received for Spotts World Culture. Officers responded and found all was okay. A message was left for safety to check the alarm.

March 31 – Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on a student who lives in Building A. Officers were able to speak with the student and advised them to contact the concerned party. Officers cleared.

April 1 – Dispatch received a fire alarm activation in Watson Hall. Officers arrived on location and found the cause to be steam from a leaking pipe. The building was evacuated and maintenance was called to the location to address the issue.

April 1 – Police received an E-phone activation for the elevator in Building A. The dispatcher was able to determine it was an accidental and officer response was not necessary. The E-phone was reset.

April 1 – Police received a call concerning a person that was unresponsive in Building D. An officer arrived on location and stood by until Slippery Rock EMS arrived on location. The person was transported to Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Grove City for further treatment.

April 1 – Police received a call reporting a traffic accident on Service Drive. Officers responded and met the individuals involved. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed off campus at the request of the operator.

April 2 – Dispatch received a fire alarm activation in Watson Hall. Officers arrived at the location and found the cause was steam from a leaking pipe. The building was evacuated. Maintenance and safety were both contacted to address the issue.

April 2 – While on patrol, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Kiester Road and found the driver, Mason Beauregard, 20, to be underage and intoxicated. Other underage intoxicated individuals were also in the car: a juvenile and Samantha Beatty, 18. Charges are pending.

April 2 – Dispatch received a call from a person reporting they had concerns about an individual on Rock Pride Drive. An officer responded to the location and the individual got into a vehicle and left campus. The officer cleared.

April 2 – While on patrol, an officer noticed a damaged stop sign on East Lake Lane. Upon investigation, it was found that the wind blew the stop sign over. Maintenance was contacted to make the necessary repairs.

April 2 – Dispatch received a fire alarm activation for Rhoads Hall. The building was evacuated. Upon investigation, it is believed the alarm was caused by a belt in a dryer. Maintenance and safety were notified.

April 3 – Dispatch was advised of an audible alarm coming from the basement of Art Building 1 by the custodial staff. No alarm was received at dispatch. An officer responded and was able to silence the alarm and confirm all was okay. Safety was notified to check the alarm.

April 3 – A person came to SRUPD with an injury on their hand. Slippery Rock EMS transported the person to AHN Grove City for further treatment.

April 3 – Police were dispatched to Building F for a possible domestic issue. Officers were able to speak with all concerned individuals and confirm that all was okay. The case has been referred to student standards for further review.

April 4 – Police were dispatched to Bailey Library for a report of a person having a seizure. Slippery Rock EMS transported the person to AHN Grove City for further treatment.

April 4 – A person reported that their vehicle had been hit while parked in the PT Lot. This case is under investigation.

April 4 – Police responded to an individual who had locked themselves in the restroom at the Counseling Center and refused to come out. Upon the officer’s arrival, the individual had left the facility. While attempting to contact the person, the Health Center called dispatch and said the individual had returned to the location and requested police not respond. No further action was taken by SRUPD.

April 4 – An individual reported to SRUPD that they had overheard unknown individuals making threats to the university. The person stated he overheard these threats at Bailey Library. Officers contacted other individuals that were also in the library and they all stated they did not hear anyone making threats. The case is under investigation.

April 4 – Police received a call from an individual stating that he had observed approximately six individuals pick up a white sign and carry it away from McKay Commuter Lot. An officer arrived on scene and the individuals were gone upon arrival. The officer retrieved the sign from in front of the building and returned it to the parking lot. The case is under investigation.

April 5 – Dispatch received information about a note that was written on a whiteboard in the Smith Student Center. Officers responded and determined that all was okay. This case is under investigation.

April 5 – The E-phone along Central Loop rang SRUPD. Officers responded and determined that all was okay. A message was left with IT requesting they check the E-phone.

April 5 – Police received a report that alcohol was found in a room in Building B. An officer responded to the report and referred the case to student standards.