Blotter 3/9/23

March 2 – Police received a call from a person’s girlfriend stating that she has not heard from them and that his phone was going straight to voicemail. The girlfriend requested police conduct a welfare check. Police made contact and all was okay. No further action was taken.

March 3 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Watson Hall. The building was evacuated. Personnel from maintenance were called to the location to fix the steam leak.

March 3 – Police received a report about a traffic accident in West Lake Commuter Lot. An officer responded and found no one was injured. The parties exchanged information and the officer cleared.

March 3 – Butler Control notified police that EMS was dispatched to Building D for a student that needed medical attention. The student was transported by Slippery Rock EMS to Butler Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

March 3 – While on patrol, an officer observed a female slip, fall and hit her head in the Union Commuter Lot. EMS was dispatched to the location. The person refused treatment.

March 3 – Police received an E-phone activation from an elevator in Building E. The dispatcher was able to confirm that it was an accidental trip. No officer response was necessary.

March 3 – Police received an E-phone alert from the front door of Watson Hall. Dispatch was able to speak with the individuals and confirm that all was okay.

March 4 – Police conducted a traffic stop on West Lake Lane. The driver, Nicholas Long, 20, was found to be underage and intoxicated. Police also identified five other individuals who were in the vehicle. Trevor Adair, 20, Maggie Kudlawiec, 20, Trinity Ferency, 20, Payton Tallat, 20 and Nathaniel Wyrwas, 19, were also underage and intoxicated. Charges are pending.

March 4 – Police received an alarm activation in Spotts World Culture. An officer responded and was able to reset the alarm panel. A message was left with safety to check the alarm.

March 4 – Butler Control informed university police that EMS was dispatched to Watson Hall for a report of an unconscious person. An officer responded and found John Marunczak, 18, to be alert. It was also found that he was intoxicated and underage. Charges have been filed.

March 4 – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested officers to respond to Harrisville Borough for a report of shots being fired. Officers responded to the location. SRUPD officers met with PSP troopers and stood by for officer safety while the troopers conducted their investigation.

March 4 – A person reported to dispatch that there was a large tree down on Harmony Road. Dispatch notified the township road crew so that they could address the situation.

March 4 – Maintenance notified police of damages that were done to the grass area of the LAX open parking lot. The case is under further investigation.

March 4 – Police received an alarm in Spotts World Culture. Safety was dispatched to come and check the alarm.

March 4 – The PSP requested SRUPD assist them at an incident on Normal Avenue. Officers remained on location until they were cleared by PSP.

March 4 – Police received a call about a sick individual in Watson Hall. EMS was dispatched to the location. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center for further evaluation.

March 4 – Dispatch received an E-phone activation in Building B. Dispatch spoke with the individuals and determined they accidentally hit the button.

March 4 – Butler Control requested officer assistance at University Village for reports of a large party and someone needing medical attention. PSP, Slippery Rock Borough Police and Slippery Rock EMS all responded to the location. An individual was transported to AHN Grove City for further treatment. Officers assisted in dispersing the crowd and then cleared the scene.

March 4 – Police received a report of persons acting inappropriately in Building F. An officer responded to the location, but the actors were gone upon arrival.

March 4 – Police received a report for an alcohol violation in Building A. Officers responded and found Alexander Wright, 18, to be underage and intoxicated. Charges will be filed.

March 5 – Police received numerous calls about a vehicle parked along Rock Pride Drive playing loud music. Officers responded and spoke with the driver, who apologized and turned their music down.

March 5 – A person was observed laying on the porch of West Gym. An officer spoke with the individual and determined all was okay.

March 5 – Police conducted a traffic stop in the Ski Lodge Open Parking lot. Upon investigation, the officer found the operator, Joseph Franco, 20, to be underage and intoxicated. Charges are pending.

March 5 – Police received a call advising that someone was seen on the roof of the Jack Dinger Building. An officer responded to the area and spoke with the individual, Eric McWilliams, 22. Charges will be filed.

March 5 – The supervisor from Boozel Dining Hall notified dispatch of an audible alarm coming from the basement. An officer responded and found that the alarm was coming from a water tank. Maintenance personnel reported to campus to fix the issue.

March 5 – Police received an E-phone activation in Building B. Dispatch determined the person accidentally hit the button. The E-phone was reset.

March 6 – Police received a call about two individuals who were acting odd in Building A. Officers responded to the area and spoke with one of the involved persons in Building D. The other person had left the area before officers arrived. An officer advised the person they needed to leave SRU campus and if they came back they would be arrested for trespassing.

March 6 – Dispatch received a call reporting broken glass in the Smith Staff Lot. Through investigation, officers were able to identify who smashed the bottle. Maxwell Murphy, 19, was charged with scattering rubbish.

March 6 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. Safety responded and found that a hair dryer activated the alarm. The panel was reset.

March 6 – University police were requested to conduct a welfare check on a student in North Hall. An officer spoke to the individual and reminded them of the various campus services available to them.

March 6 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested officer assistance for an altercation off campus. SRUPD stood by for officer safety while Slippery Rock Borough Police conducted their investigation.

March 7 – Dispatch received an alert for the E-phone activation in an elevator in Building B. Maintenance and safety were dispatched to the location to check the elevator.

March 7 – Dispatch received an alert for the E-phone activation in an elevator in Building B. Maintenance and safety were dispatched to the location again to check the elevator.

March 7 – Police received a report of a traffic accident that occurred in the area of West Lake Lot. An officer responded to the location and was able to confirm that there were no injuries. Pry’s Towing was dispatched to the scene as one of the vehicles was not able to be driven.

March 7 – An officer was requested by Slippery Rock Borough Police to assist them with an off-campus incident. The SRUPD officer stood by to ensure officer safety while Slippery Rock Borough Police conducted their investigation.

March 7 – Police received a fire alarm activation at Rhoads Hall. An officer responded and found the cause to be something burnt in a microwave. The building was evacuated. Once the alarm was reset residents were permitted to re-enter the building.

March 8 – Police received a report of a traffic accident that occurred in the Water Tower Lot. An officer responded to the location and was able to confirm that there were no injuries and that both vehicles were drivable. Both parties exchanged the required information.

March 8 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. An officer responded and found the cause of the alarm was overcooked bacon. The alarm was reset and the officer cleared.

March 8 – Police received a report of an individual that may have a weapon and weed on his person and was to be attending the Gamer’s Club meeting. Officers checked several locations on campus and it was discovered that the person in question did not attend the meeting and appears that they were not on campus. No further action was taken.

March 8 – Police received a report of a person’s vehicle scratched by an unknown person(s) while parked in Lower Stadium A. An officer checked the vehicle and determined the vehicle was not damaged but had a gritty substance that should be removable once the vehicle is washed. No further action was taken at this time.