3/2/23 Blotter

February 23 – Police received an alarm at Spotts World Culture building. An officer responded and found all was okay. A message was left for safety to check the alarm.

February 23 – A parent contacted University Police and requested they check on their sick student who resides in Building F. An officer was able to locate the student and give them a ride to the Health Center for treatment.

February 23 – An individual notified University Police that individuals were hanging off of the balcony at the Student Smith Center. An officer responded and spoke with those involved. The case was referred to Student Standards for further review.

February 23 – Police received a call to report people in their underwear pushing a lawn mower near the Field House. An officer responded to the location and referred the case to Student Standards.

February 23 – A person called SRUPD to report damages that had occurred to their car while they were parked in the West Lake Commuter Lot. The case is under further investigation.

February 23 – Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on a student based on remarks they had made. An officer spoke with the individual and determined all was okay. The student was reminded of the various campus and community resources available.

February 23 – Police received a call about an odor of marijuana in North Hall. An officer responded and nothing was found.

February 24 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Rock Apartment #5. An officer responded and the cause of the alarm is unknown. A message was left for safety to check the system.

February 24 – A parent called police and requested a welfare check on their student that resides in Building F. An officer responded, spoke with the student and told them to return the call to their parent. No other action was taken.

February 24 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building E. Safety responded and determined the cause to be someone drying their hair. The panel was reset.

February 24 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested an officer to respond to their station. Borough police needed an officer to stand by while they interviewed different parties pertinent to their investigation.

February 24 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. An officer responded and the cause of the alarm is unknown. Safety was notified to check the alarm.

February 24 – A person called SRUPD and reported damage that was done to their vehicle parked in Lower Stadium B. The case is under further investigation.

February 24 – While on patrol, an officer located a person that had been trespassing from university property. The person was served the necessary paperwork and escorted off campus.

February 25 – While on patrol, an officer noticed an individual walking down Kiester Road carrying a stop sign. Upon investigation it was found that Jeremy Fresh, 19, was underage and intoxicated. The case is under further investigation and charges are pending.

February 25 – A parent called SRUPD requesting an officer check on their student who resides in Rhoads Hall. The parent reported that they had not been able to speak to the student in over 24 hours. As an officer was being dispatched, the parent called back and stated they had made contact with the student and everything was okay.

February 25 – Dispatch received an E-phone activation from an elevator in Building E. An officer responded and found all was okay. The officer cleared with no other action taken.

February 25 – Dispatch received an E-phone activation from an elevator in Building F. The dispatcher spoke with the individuals and confirmed they accidentally bumped the button. No other action was taken.

February 25 – Police received a call reporting someone that had been possibly scammed out of money. An officer responded and spoke with the person, who was referred to the FBI.

February 25 – Dispatch received a fire alarm activation in Building E. An officer responded and found an air freshener set the alarm off. The panel was reset and the officer cleared.

February 25 Dispatch received a fire alarm activation in Rock Apartment #2. The cause of the alarm is unknown. A message was left for safety to check the alarm.

February 27 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Rock Apartment #7. An officer responded and the cause of the alarm was smoke from cooking. The panel was reset and the officer cleared.

February 27 – Police received a report of a vehicle accident in the Union Commuter Lot. An officer responded and found that someone had struck a light pole. No injuries were reported.

February 27 – Police responded to a maintenance call in Building A about a leak from the ceiling. An officer responded and notified maintenance. While on location the officer noticed a sign that was SRU property. The appropriate citation will be filed.

February 28 – Police received a report of a traffic accident along Rock Pride Drive. The involved parties exchanged information. The officer cleared the scene with no other action taken.

February 28 – Police were requested to complete a welfare check on a student in North Hall. An officer was able to speak with the student and determine all was okay. The student was reminded of the various campus and community resources available to them.

February 28 – A person came to SRUPD to report harassment that has been happening while in Building B. An officer spoke with the involved party and determined the persons should speak to the Slippery Rock Borough Police Department.

March 1 – Police received a report of a hit-and-run that occurred while a person was parked in Rhoads Hall Staff Parking Lot. Investigating officer discovered that the vehicle had the damage prior to parking, no further police action was taken.

March 1 – Police responded to an individual having trouble breathing. An officer arrived and requested EMS dispatch. EMS arrived and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

March 1 – Police received an E-phone activation outside Building B. The dispatcher observed four individuals standing near the panic box. The dispatcher spoke to the individual and all was okay.

March 1 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. Officers on the scene determined the cause to be steam from the person taking a shower. The alarm system was reset.