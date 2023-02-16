2/16/23 Blotter

February 9 – Police received a call about an audible alarm coming from the basement of the McKay Education Building. All was OK. The alarm was reset.

February 9 – Police were notified of a person who was actively having a seizer in the Advanced Technology and Science Hall. Officers responded and waited with the person until EMS arrived. The person refused treatment.

February 9 – Police received a panic alarm from North Hall. The button was accidentally hit. The alarm was reset.

February 9 – Police were notified about an individual who was injured in the Aebersold Recreation Center. University police stood by until EMS arrived. The person was transported to Allegheny Health Network Grove City for treatment.

February 9 – Police responded to a report of an odor of marijuana from Building A. The officers could not find the odor. No further police action was taken.

February 9 – Police received an E-phone activation from an elevator in Rhoads Hall. The activation was accidental. No other police action was taken.

February 10 – Police received an E-phone alert from Weisenfluh Dining Hall. Police spoke with the individual who said they accidentally hit the button. All was OK. No further police action was taken.

February 10 – Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Swope Commuter Parking Lot. The person said the car had been running for hours with no one inside of it. An SRU student was inside the car waiting for their next class.

February 10 – Police received a fire alarm activation from the ROCK Apartments. The cause was burnt chicken. The system was reset.

February 10 – Police received a call about students who were drinking in Building B. The officers found the individuals who were underage and intoxicated. Michael Bordo, 18, Alexander Kostial, 18 and Haley Staab, 18, were cited with underage drinking.

February 11 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested a university police officer for back up for a traffic stop on New Castle Road and Arrowhead Drive. University police stood by while borough police completed their investigation. No further police action was taken.

February 11 – Police received a report of an intoxicated individual in the area of the Lower Stadium Parking Lot. Officers found a female matching the description in the Founders Middle Parking Lot. The person was underage and intoxicated. Sydney Lee, 19, was charged with underage drinking and public drunkenness.

February 11 – Police received an E-phone alert from an elevator in Rhoads Hall. Police spoke with the individual and all was OK. No further police action was taken.

February 11 – An individual reported a stray cat in the Middle Founders Resident Parking Lot. The cat did not appear to be injured or distressed. The person just wanted to report that there was a cat found.

February 11 – Police received a call about a resident wanting to speak with a University Police officer. A former roommate had possibly urinated in a resident’s face wash. The case was referred to Student Standards.

February 11 – Police received an E-phone activation from the ROCK Apartments. The GRD checked the area. An officer checked the area and all was OK.

February 11 – Police received a call about a noise complaint in Building B. An officer advised residents to turn their music down.

February 12 – Police received a call about a fight near Building E on Rock Pride Drive. Officers spoke with multiple individuals. One person was transported to Allegheny Health Network Grove City for treatment of injuries. This case is still under investigation.

February 12 – While officers were patrolling, they noticed a vehicle that was damaged with no license plate parked in the West Lake Commuter Parking Lot. The officers attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle. This case is still under investigation.

February 12 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building E. The cause of the alarm is unknown.

February 13 – Police received a report of stolen property that was in the Lower Founders Commuter Parking Lot. This case is still under investigation.

February 13 – An individual notified University Police about damage that was done to their vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the Lower Stadium Parking Lot when the damages occurred. This case is still under investigation.

February 13 – Police received a report of theft from a vehicle that was parked in the West Lake Commuter Parking Lot. This case is still under investigation.

February 13 – EMS was dispatched to the Student Counseling Center. University police was not requested.

February 13 – Police received an E-phone activation in an elevator in Building E. The button was accidentally pushed. It was reset.

February 14 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. The system was reset.

February 14 – An individual notified police that someone removed their gas cap while parked on Maltby Avenue. This case is still under investigation.

February 15 – Police responded to a vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were drivable.

February 15 – Police received a call from the Student Counseling Center requesting an ambulance for an individual in need of medical treatment.

February 15 – Police received an E-phone activation from an elevator in the Vincent Science Center. The person accidentally bumped the button.

February 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. No one answered the door. A safety check was conducted and no one was in the room. The cause was incense device that was on above the fire alarm. The device was turned off and the alarm was reset.

February 15 – Police received a complaint of sexual assault. This case is still under investigation.