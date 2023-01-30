15-year-old SR Area High School student dead after car crash

Photo courtesy of WPXI

A 15-year-old Slippery Rock Area High School student died in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on a snow-covered road while traveling north on Route 8 on the night of Jan. 22.

Colton John Drushel was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. The accident occurred at 6:15 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Ethan Drushel, 17, Colton’s brother, was driving a 2011 Honda Pilot and lost control of the vehicle, drove over an embankment and collided with a tree.

The brothers were trapped inside the vehicle, according to responding crews over the police scanner. The driver was found unresponsive and was taken to the Allegheny Health Network Grove City (AHN) where he was treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.

Slippery Rock and Harrisville Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Unionville Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the accident. The Butler Ambulance Service, Slippery Rock VFC ambulance and PSP Troop D crash reconstruction team also responded.

Counseling and support services are available for Slippery Rock Area School District students.

“The high school staff, counselors and even Butler County Center for Community Resources applied for counselors to help and assist us with what was going on at our high school today, with our grieving students and staff,” superintendent Alfonso Angelucci said after a schoolboard meeting on Jan. 23. “They were a big help.

We want to acknowledge their support but also make sure that the family is being supported in whatever way we as a school district can do to help them.”

The funeral service will be private according to the funeral home, but memorial contributions can be made to the Butler County Humane Society.