11/17/22 Blotter

CONTENT WARNING: This edition of the blotter contains mentions of attempted suicide and self-harm. Please use caution before reading.

November 11 – Police received a hang-up call from the desk attendant’s phone. Dispatch called back and did not receive an answer. The officer contacted the caller at Building D and all was OK. The person lost their access card and was staying with their friend at Building F.

November 11 – University Police assisted the Slippery Rock Borough Police Department (SRPD) with attempted suicide around Center Street. The person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

November 11 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building D. The reason is unknown. The panel was reset.

November 11 – Police responded to the pond area on Kiester Road because there was water coming out onto the roadway. Police blocked off the area until Slippery Rock road crew arrived and barricaded the area.

November 11 – University Police assisted the SRPD with a disabled vehicle on the roadway near South Main Street.

November 11 – Police responded to an Ephone activation near Central Loop. The officer did not see anyone when they arrived at the scene. The reason for activation is unknown.

November 12 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in a house on Harmony Road. The cause was burnt food. The alarm was reset.

November 12 – Police responded to an individual who passed out while in the restroom shower and needed medical treatment. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

November 12 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building F. The cause is unknown. The panel was reset.

November 12 – Police received an anonymous report about two individuals that were threatening people and had weapons in their dorm room. The officer contacted the individual and no weapons were found. After the investigation, police found out that the person made up the potential threat. This case is still under investigation.

November 12 – Police received an elevator Ephone activation from Rhoads Hall. The alarm was accidentally activated by a person bumping into the call button.

November 13 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building B. The cause was steam from the shower. The alarm was reset.

November 13 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building A. The cause was a person blow-drying their hair. The system was reset.

November 13 – Police received a call from the GRD of Building F about an individual that may have harmed themselves. The officer contact the person and EMS was dispatched. The person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

November 14 – Police received a call from a CA in Building E about an odor of marijuana coming from a room. The officer spoke with the resident and no marijuana was found.

November 15 – Police received a call from the Slippery Rock Township road crew who requested information on plastic barricades that were used for the road closure on Nov. 11. Police discovered that unknown individuals walked by and threw both of the barricades in the pond. This case is still under investigation.

November 15 – Police received a call from a person saying an individual was seen leaving the restroom area in North Hall and they smelled like weed. The police checked the building and the person was not there.

November 15 – Police received a call about an individual who fell and hurt their ankle and knee in the Miller Auditorium. The individual requested transportation to the Student Health Center. The person was taken by another individual in their personal vehicle.

November 15 – Police received a call from an individual saying another person came into their room and made threats to them in Building D. This case was referred to Student Standards.

November 15 – Police received a call from an individual saying they were having feelings of anxiety and suicidal thoughts. The individual’s parents picked up their child.

November 16 – Police received a complaint of a hit and run that may have occurred between Nov. 7 and Nov. 11 near Campus Drive. This case is still under investigation.

November 16 – Police received a call about a fraudulent email they received. The person was advised to not respond and delete the message.

November 17 – SRPD requested assistance from University Police to come to their station to watch an individual while they interviewed another person.

November 17 – Police responded to an individual that had passed out in Patterson Hall while on a tour of the campus. The individual said they just got overheated and that they were OK. The person continued on with the tour.

November 17 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Boozel Dining Hall. The building was evacuated when the officers arrived. The system is now back online.

November 17 – Police received a call from a CA in Building B about an odor of marijuana. The officer was told there was no one in the dorm room. No further police action was taken.