11/10/22 Blotter

November 2 – Police responded to a traffic accident near a commuter lot. The officer said there was minor damage and both vehicles were driveable. The drivers exchanged information.

November 3 – An individual told police that they believed they may have a stalker. The officer spoke to both parties. This case is still under investigation.

November 3 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building A. The alarm was set off by shower steam. The officer was unable to reset the alarm, so Safety was notified.

November 3 – Police received a call from a GRD about two females and a male that were talking on Rock Pride Drive and smoking marijuana. The individuals were gone when the officer arrived at the scene.

November 3 – Police received an elevator Ephone activation. The alarm was set off by an individual bumping into it.

November 4 – Police received a call from an individual saying they had not spoken to a friend for a few hours and were concerned about them. Police spoke with the person on the phone and asked to call their friend back. No further police action was taken.

November 4 – Police received a call from someone saying their vehicle had been hit while it was parked in the Rock Hall Resident Parking Lot. This case is still under investigation.

November 4 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building E. The cause was burnt food. The panel was reset.

November 4 – Police responded to a report of an alcohol violation in Building B. The individuals who consumed alcohol were under the age of 21. Maxx Fraizer, 18, Maclain Robertson, 18 and Anthony Stettler, 19 were cited with underage drinking.

November 5 – Police received a call from a hospital in the area to report an assault. The individual happened at the Grove Apartments. The caller was referred to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

November 5 – Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was traveling along Rock Pride Drive. Officers spoke with the individual. The investigation is still ongoing.

November 5 – Police responded to a report of individual acting inappropriately during a baseball game at Critchfield Park. The officer spoke with the individuals. No further police action was taken.

November 5 – Butler 911 notified University Police that they were dispatching EMS to the Aebersold Recreation Center for a medical emergency. The officer waited with the patient until EMS arrived. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center for further treatment.

November 6 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building F. The officer said the reason for the alarm is unknown. The panel was reset.

November 6 – While on patrol, the officers observed a parking sign that had been damaged in the Founders Middle Resident Parking Lot. The officer identified the person. A 17-year-old juvenile was cited with criminal mischief.

November 6 – While on patrol, an officer found a road cone that was out of place in the Lower Stadium Parking Lot A. The officer identified the parties. Charges are pending.

November 6 – Police received a call about an audible alarm coming from the Fowler Building. Officers checked the area and all was OK. A message was left for Safety to check the alarm.

November 6 – Police received an Ephone activation alert from an elevator in Building F. The officer spoke to the person and all was OK. The person bumped the button.

November 6 – While on patrol, an officer saw an individual that matched the description of a person that police were looking to talk to. It was a different person. No further police action was taken.

November 7 – Police received an elevator Ephone activation from Rhoads Hall. Officers spoke with the individual who stated they bumped into the button by accident.

November 8 – Police received a complaint from a person saying their vehicle was damaged while parked in the Lower Stadium B Parking Lot. This case is still under investigation.

November 8 – Police responded to an individual that fell off a horse and needed medical attention at the Equestrian Center. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

November 8 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the ROCK Apartments. The reason is unknown. The alarm system was reset.

November 9 – Police received a call from the Student Health Center requesting transport for an individual with a nosebleed and feeling dizzy. The police transported the person to the Health Center.

November 9 – Police received a call from a concerned parent saying they had not heard from their daughter since the morning of Nov. 8. They requested that an officer conduct a welfare check. The officer contacted the person and all was OK. The parent was notified.

November 9 – A nurse from the Student Health Center called to request a welfare check on an individual with flu symptoms who missed their appointment. The officer contacted the person who was tired and sleeping in Building E. They were advised to call the Student Health Center.

November 9 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building E. The reason is unknown. The alarm system was reset.

November 9 – Police conducted a traffic stop on Rock Pride Drive for an expired registration and observed alcohol inside the vehicle. John Mcateer, 20, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 9 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with an active domestic dispute. University Police said it appeared to be a verbal argument. Butler Control notified police of an active warrant out of Venango County for a male individual. Slippery Rock Borough Police took the person into custody, and the person was transported to Butler County Jail.