10/20/22 Blotter

October 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Alumni House. The reason for the alarm activation was unknown. There was a message left for safety, and the alarm was reset.

October 14 – Police investigated a vehicle that was parked in the Harrisville Open Parking Lot without a license plate. The Harrisville Police Department was notified.

October 14 – A person called about their vehicle that was damaged while parked in the Physical Therapy Building Parking Lot. When reviewing the security footage, the officer said the vehicle had been damaged before entering the parking lot. No further police action was taken.

October 14 – Police received a call from a CA in Building B about a noise complaint and possible alcohol violation. Police found alcohol on the scene. Joseph Coon, 18, Ethan Lewellyn, 18, Hayden Mahoney, 18 and Isabella Walsh, 18, were cited with alcohol violations.

October 15 – Police received an elevator Ephone activation from Building A. The alarm was accidentally activated by a person bumping into it.

October 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. The alarm was set off by steam from a shower. The alarm system was reset.

October 15 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) utilized the Datamaster for a possible DUI.

October 15 – A CA from Building E called about an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The CA told the officer that the resident had left the building.

October 16 – Slippery Rock Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle with an individual on a motorcycle requesting university assistance on Kiester Road. The motorcycle stopped at Bradman Estates. Multiple police agencies were on the scene.

October 16 – Police received a call about two suspicious boxes outside the Jack Dinger Building. The officer said the boxes were empty and left them there for maintenance to discard.

October 16 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the ROCK Apartments. The cause was burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

October 17 – Police responded to an alarm activation in the Fowler Building. The officer said all was OK. Safety was notified to check the alarm.

October 17 – A person filed a report about damages that occurred to their vehicle while parked in the McKay Staff Parking Lot. This case is still under investigation. Lucas Culan, 19, was cited with criminal mischief.

October 17 – A person reported damage to their vehicle while it was parked along Rock Pride Drive. This case is still under investigation.

October 17 – University Police assistance was requested to control traffic on North Road because a tent was blocking the roadway. Slippery Rock Fire Department responded. The tent was on a light post. The owner of the tent cleared it off the roadway. Police reopened the roadway once the road was clear.

October 17 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building F. The alarm was set off by an air freshener. The alarm was reset.

October 18 – Police received a call about a disturbance in the Heights Apartment Complex. The caller was transferred to PSP.

October 18 – Police received a call from a concerned parent saying they talked to their daughter in the morning and she said she wasn’t feeling well. The caller said they were unable to reach her. The officer contacted the daughter in Building B who had been sleeping. All was OK.

October 19 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the Art Building. The cause was dust. The alarm system was reset.

October 19 – A nurse from the Student Health Center requested an ambulance for a woman who was experiencing back pain. The ambulance was dispatched, and the person was transported to the Grove City Medical Center.

October 19 – An individual came into the police station with a thumb drive containing multiple pictures of nude women. This case is still under investigation.

October 19 – Police received an elevator Ephone activation from Building F. The alarm was set off by a person leaning again it accidentally.

October 20 – Police received a phone call from the Vincent Science Center about an audible alarm coming from the elevator room. Safety was notified.

October 20 – Police received a report from the Student Health Center about a sexual assault that occurred off campus.

October 20 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Rhoads Hall. The cause was a burnt belt in a washing machine. The panel was reset.

October 20 – Police responded to a report of an accident in the Weishenfluh Staff Parking Lot. A maintenance vehicle damaged another vehicle. Both parties’ insurance information was shared. No further police action was taken.

October 20 – Police received an Ephone alert from an elevator in Building B. The individual said that they accidentally bumped into the alarm button.

October 21 – Police received a fire alarm activation from the ROCK Apartments. The cause is unknown. A message was left for safety to check the alarm.

October 21 – Police were notified of a person who was having a seizure at the Bailey Library. Slippery Rock EMS transported the individual to the Student Health Center.

October 21 – An individual contacted university police about the damage that occurred to their vehicle while it was parked in the Ski Lodge Parking Lot. This case is still under investigation.

October 21 – Police responded to a report of a snake in Building D. The officer removed the snake from a room. No further police action was taken.

October 21 – Police received a call from a resident in Building E reporting a dispute with another resident. The officer spoke to both parties involved. This case is still under investigation.

October 21 – Police responded to Watson Hall for a report of an alcohol violation. The individuals were found drinking and were under the age of 21. Alfred Mueller, 18, Isaac Myers, 18, Drake Nesky, 18 and Riley Smith, 18, were cited with alcohol violations.

October 22 – While on patrol, an officer was informed of an individual on campus dressed as Michael Myers following people around near the Smith Student Center. The officer checked the area and the person was not found. The security footage showed the individual leaving campus.

October 23 – Police were called about a fight between two people in Building D. This case is still under investigation.

October 23 – A CA from Building A called University Police about a person who was throwing items around their room. The police spoke to the person and advised them to utilize resources off campus. The person was OK after the police spoke with them.