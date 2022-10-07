10/6/22 Blotter

September 29 – Police received a call from a custodian in Eisenberg Classroom Building about a female staying in the commuter lounge overnight. They requested that police check the facility.

September 29 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building B. The alarm was set off by steam from the shower. The alarm system was reset.

September 29 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation from Building E. Alarm was set off by an individual flicking a lighter under the smoke detector. The alarm system was reset.

September 29 – While conducting an area check of the Eisenberg Classroom Building, an officer observed a vehicle parked in West Lake Parking Lot with its headlights on. The individual was staying in the commuter lounge. The person was given information to assist with their living condition, but the person refused the officer’s request. The individual told the officer that they were staying with a friend.

September 30 – Police received a call from the ROCK Apartments about two roommates arguing and may have assaulted one another. Police talked to both parties. One roommate shoved the other, but all was OK. One roommate stayed with another friend until the morning. The case was referred to Student Standards.

September 30 – Police received a call about three men smoking marijuana in the woods. The officer contacted the individuals, and no drugs were found.

September 30 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt toast. The alarm was reset.

October 1 – Butler 911 called to request the University Police about an intoxicated male at the University Village. The officer spoke to the security guard that said the two males were passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police contacted the individuals until the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrived and took over the investigation.

October 1 – Police received a call from a CA in Building D about unwanted guests in a dorm room. The individuals left the building before the officer got there. The officer spoke to the individual in the dorm room and all was OK.

October 3 – An individual came to the University Police station to file a report of a person acting strange and creepy while they were at the Aebersold Recreation Center. The case is still under investigation.

October 4 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was caused by contractors working on the building. The alarm was reset.

October 4 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm was reset.

October 4 – Police received a call from an individual in Building F about someone knocking on their door and then running away. The caller thought it might be someone with a no contact order against them. The case is still under investigation.

October 4 – Police received a call from a CA in Building E for an alcohol violation. Alcohol was found. Brandon Lewis, 20, was cited with an alcohol violation.

October 5 – PSP requested University Police assistance with a domestic disturbance between a man and woman around Route 58. The man was driving a white Ford F150. When the officer arrived, the vehicle was heading toward Franklin, Mercer County.

October 5 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building F. The officer spoke to the residents, but the reason for activation is unknown. The alarm system was reset.

October 5 – Police were dispatched to the East Gym for someone having a seizure. The individual refused medical treatment. No further police action was taken.

October 5 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the ROCK Apartments. The cause of the activation was burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

October 5 – The Slippery Rock Police Department requested assistance with a hit and run on Grove City Road. One person was in custody for a possible DUI.

October 5 – Police received a call from a CA in Building B about an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The officers did not find an odor.

October 6 – Police received a call from a concerned parent that requested police for a welfare check on their daughter in Building F. Police spoke with the individual and all was OK. No further police action was taken.

October 6 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in the Smith Student Center. The reason for the activation is unknown.