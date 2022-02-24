2/24/22 Blotter

February 17 – Police responded to help an individual at the Bailey Library that was trapped inside the elevator. Police on scene arrived and notified maintenance. The elevator was reset, and the individual was let out. Safety was also notified of the incident.

February 17 – Police responded to an incident at the McKay Commuter Lot regarding an individual that backed into an illegally parked vehicle. The owner of the parked vehicle was identified but contact was not made. A note was left informing the owner to contact University Police.

February 17 – Police received a complaint that an individual’s car was keyed on the passenger side door at the West Lake Commuter Lot. It is unknown when the damage occurred, and the case is still under investigation.

February 17 – Police received a call from maintenance at Building D regarding an unknown individual removing the camera cover on the second-floor stairwell. The surveillance footage will be reviewed.

February 17 – Police and Safety responded to a fire alarm activation at Building A due to a burnt washing machine belt. Residents of the building were evacuated while officers searched for the cause of the activation. The alarm system was then reset.

February 17 – Slippery Rock Fire Department requested assistance at the Miller Track regarding an individual who was presumed to be missing or stuck in high water with their dogs. University Police only permitted fire and water personnel in the area. The individual was later located and was okay.

February 17 – The Student Counseling and Student Health Center requested an ambulance to be dispatched for an individual in need of medical attention. The individual was then transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

February 18 – Police received a call from a CA at Watson Hall regarding a smell of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Contact with the resident was made and marijuana was found. Charges are currently pending.

February 19 – Police responded to a smoke alarm activation at the Rock Apartment #2 caused by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

February 19 – While on patrol, police noticed a damaged sign on Rock Pride Drive. Maintenance was notified to replace the sign.

February 19 – Police received a call regarding an individual at Rock Pride Drive who was parked in a reserved parking space. While checking on the vehicle, police discovered the owner was on the “boot list” as well. The owner of the vehicle paid for the tickets but during this transaction police noticed alcohol in the car and the person was referred to conduct.

February 19 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation caused by burnt food at Building D. The alarm system was reset.

February 19 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop for suspected DUI on New Castle Street.

February 20 – Police received a call from a resident at Building D stating that smoke was coming from the washer. This was caused by the washer being overloaded. Maintenance was notified via voicemail.

February 21 – Police received a call from a family member requesting they help locate their sibling to inform them of a home emergency. While officers were attempting to locate the individual, the sibling called police back to inform them that contact had been made. No further action was taken.

February 21 – Police received a call informing them of an ambulance being dispatched for an individual in need of medical attention at Building D. The individual was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

February 21 – While collecting trash on Green and White Way, maintenance personnel accidentally caused damage to a police cruiser on the driver’s side door with the trash bin.

February 22 – Police received an intruder alarm activation from the Harrisville Building. While on the way, a communication officer observed three students leave the building. Officers on scene checked the building and no one else was inside. The alarm system was reset.

February 22 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Patterson Hall due to workers painting inside the building. The alarm system was reset.

February 22 – Police received a complaint of several individuals urinating on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) bus that was parked in the Central Loop Lot for the basketball game. This incident occurred on February 5, and video footage is being reviewed. The case is still under investigation.

February 22 – Police received a call from a CA at Watson Hall regarding the smell of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Officers on scene could not detect the odor and the case was referred to Student Conduct.

February 23 – Police responded to an Ephone activation at the Harrisville Building. The alarm was set off by an individual who thought the button was to summon the front desk secretary. The alarm system was reset.