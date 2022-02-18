Student charged with supplying alcohol

Slippery Rock University Police Department (SRUPD) filed charges Thursday against a student for supplying another student with alcohol back in January.

Abigail Best, 21, was charged with one count of selling or furnishing alcohol to minors, a third-degree misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a Jan. 20 incident when SRUPD Lieutenant Wayne Cochran found a vehicle with both front doors open in the Lower Stadium Lot C around 11:40 p.m. While checking out the vehicle and closing the doors, the officer observed two bottles of liquor and a receipt for the bottles.

Cochran had police dispatch contact the owner of the vehicle, a 19-year-old SRU student, and had her meet him at the vehicle. Upon arrival, the student admitted to transporting the alcohol, but would not say where the bottles came from.

The 19-year-old student was charged last month with underage possession of alcohol, but a recent search of court records does not show an active case. The Rocket is not naming the student previously charged in this story.

Using the receipt recovered from the vehicle, SRUPD was able to get a copy of the transaction record and surveillance videos that police allege show Best buying the bottles at the Slippery Rock Fine Wine and Good Spirits store.

No attorney is listed for Best in court documents. A preliminary hearing for Best is set for March 30 in front of District Judge Joseph Nash in Slippery Rock.