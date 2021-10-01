9/30/2021 Blotter

September 23 – Police received a call requesting an ambulance for an individual needing medical attention at the Smith Student Center. The person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

September 23 – An individual came to the station to file a report for a hit-in-run to their vehicle at the West Lake Commuter Lot on Sept. 22. The case is under investigation.

September 24 – Slippery Rock University Police received a call about a Red Dodge Durango driving around campus making gestures and lewd comments toward individuals. The vehicle was stopped by SRUPD and the driver was cited.

September 24 – An individual reported a theft of meal swipes being used at Boozel Dining Hall. The case is under investigation.

September 24 – Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Department (SRVFD) requested assistance with traffic control at an accident on Franklin Street at Branchton Road. While SRUPD was on the scene, a secondary accident occurred where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Both accidents are being investigated by PSP.

September 24 – SRUPD responded to a fire alarm in ROCK Apartment 330. The alarm was set off by burnt food and the system was reset.

September 24 – Borough police requested assistance with a traffic accident on North Main Street. SRUPD responded and assisted in taking the driver into custody for suspicion of a DUI.

September 24 – A resident at ROCK Apartment 340 reported the smell of natural gas. Both SRUPD and SRVFD responded and couldn’t detect any odor. Maintenance was notified of the complaint.

September 25 – Borough police requested assistance with a welfare check on Maple Street. SRUPD responded but the individual refused medical treatment.

September 25 – A CA in Building B reported an alcohol violation. SRUPD responded and citations for an alcohol violation will be filed.

September 25 – SRUPD responded to a fire alarm activation in Building D. The alarm was set off by steam from a shower and it was reset.

September 26 – PSP requested assistance with a traffic stop on Grove City Road. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and the passenger was transported to the SRU police station to wait for their ride.

September 26 – Borough police requested assistance with a traffic stop on Woodbridge Drive and SRUPD responded. The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and the passenger was to the police station to wait for their ride.

September 26 – An individual reported a theft of a laptop from Rhodes Hall. Aric Aiken, 27, was charged with theft/receiving stolen property.

September 26 – Police received a call to conduct a welfare check on an individual in Building F. The officer spoke with the person and they said they were fine. The individual was advised of the resources available if they are in need.

September 26 – Borough police requested assistance for a disturbance on West Water Street. Everything was okay upon their arrival and no further action was taken.

September 27 – Borough police requested assistance for a missing elderly person on Mulberry Lane. The individual was located and was fine.

September 27 – A minor accident was called in from the Physical Therapy Building parking lot. Pictures were taken and there didn’t appear to be any damage.

September 27 – Police received a smoke detector activation in Building F. The room was checked and found the cause to be burnt food.

September 27 – Police received a call for an injury in front of the East Gym where an object came off the door and hit them in the head. Police took the person to the Health Center and they were later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

September 27 – The Health Center called for an individual having an allergic reaction to peanuts in Building A. Police responded and the person was taken to the hospital by a friend.

September 28 – An intruder alarm was set off in the ski lodge. When police checked the area there were people on site that accidentally set it off and the panel was reset.

September 28 – Police received a smoke detector activation from Building E. The room was checked and it was found to be set off by burnt food. The system was reset.

September 28 – Police received a smoke detector activation in the Physical Therapy Building. A contractor accidentally tripped the detector and the panel was reset.

September 29 – An individual requested police check on a student in Watson Hall who hadn’t been answering their phone. The officer found the person and advised them to call home.

September 29 – Police received a smoke detection activation in Watson Hall. It was reported that a contractor tripped the alarm accidentally while working and the system was reset