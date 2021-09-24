9/23/2021 Blotter

September 16 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK Apartment #7. The building was evacuated and the officer reported smoke in the building, prompting maintenance and the fire department to be notified. The fire department on scene confirmed that an air conditioning unit caught on fire, possibly from overheating. Students were then permitted back inside the building and no further police action was taken.

September 16 – Police were notified an individual had passed out in the Advanced Technology building but was still breathing. While dispatch talked to the caller, they stated the individual had recovered and was talking. The person stated that they just got overheated and refused EMS and police response.

September 16 – A fire alarm was activated in Building E and police on scene found it was caused by an individual who had blown out a candle. The alarm was reset.

September 17 – Police received a call to conduct a welfare check on an individual in the Harrisville Building. The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

September 17 – Police received a call about individuals walking down Kiester Road with road signs. The signs were located on Old Thompson Field and the case is under investigation.

September 18 – A traffic incident was reported to police in the Lower Stadium Lot B. There were no injuries and both parties exchanged information.

September 18 – Police responded to a medical emergency at Mihalik-Thompson Field where a person was having a possible seizure. EMS evaluated the individual and they were found to be okay. The person’s friend then drove them home.

September 18 – Police responded to individuals taking SRU flags from the Mihalik-Thompson stadium. Travis Nicholas, 22, and Brandon Visconti, 21, were each charged with theft by unlawful taking as well as receiving stolen property. Additionally, Julia Eaton, 20, Jacob Giardina, 20, and Jasmirra Howard, 19, were charged with alcohol violations.

September 18 – A call was received by police for the smell of marijuana coming from a room in Building A. Police checked and no one answered the door.

September 18 – Police received two calls from Building E for alcohol violations. Three residents were cited.

September 18 – Police received a call for an alcohol violation in Building A. No alcohol was found and no one in the room was drinking. No further action was taken.

September 18 – Police received a call for an intoxicated person laying on the ground on Morrow Way and an ambulance transported the individual to the hospital. Chloe Harbaugh, 18, was cited with the purchase of alcohol by a minor.

September 18 – An alcohol violation was reported in Building A. Cole Haight, 18, James Matijevich, 19, Mikell Patton,18, Karli Bylerly, 18, Evelyn Cobaugh, 19, and Taylor Tempest, 18, were cited with the purchase of alcohol by a minor.

September 19 – A smoke detector was activated in ROCK Apartment #3. Police checked the room and found the alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm was reset.

September 19 – Police were called for a drug violation in Building A. One individual was cited for disorderly conduct.

September 20 – Police received a call to conduct a welfare check on a person in Building A. Contact was made and all was okay.

September 20 – Police received a complaint of a hit-and-run that occurred on September 17 at the Union Staff Lot at around 4:00 p.m. The person was identified and a traffic citation was issued.

September 20 – Police received a call for an individual on Kiester Road carrying an open container and tossing it into the stairwell of West Gym. Brandon Visconti, 21, was cited with scattering rubbish.

September 20 – A CA in Building E reported a possible alcohol violation. The officer contacted the person and an empty bottle of alcohol was found. The case was referred to Student Standards.

September 20 – Slippery Rock Police Department requested assistance on East Water Street with an emergency evaluation (302 warrant). The individual was located and transported by ambulance to the Butler Memorial Hospital.

September 21 – Police received a third-party call for an injured person with a possible spine injury at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Butler 911 advised EMS to be dispatched but the officer on the scene was advised by trainers that EMS was not needed. Police and ambulance then cleared the location.

September 21 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK Apartment #3. The officer on the scene was unable to contact the resident and the graduate resident director was notified and responded with a key. No signs of a fire were found, safety was notified and the alarm was reset.

September 22 – Police received a complaint of an individual at the McKay Education Building who may be sleeping at the location overnight. The case is under investigation.

September 22 – Police were dispatched to Boozel Dining Hall for an individual who was stung by a bee and thought to be having a reaction. Police and EMS on scene reported the person refused medical treatment and stated that they will follow up with the Student Health Center.

September 22 – A complaint was received from an individual stating that while parked in the Water Tower Commuter lot, an unknown vehicle struck theirs and failed to leave any contact information. Surveillance was reviewed and the vehicle that caused the damage was identified. The case is currently under investigation and charges are pending.

September 22 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK Apartment #7. The alarm was set off by burnt food and was reset.

September 22 – A CA from Building E called to report the smell of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The officer on location spoke to the resident and no odor or drugs were found. No further police action was taken.