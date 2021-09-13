BREAKING: One student dead after multi-vehicle accident

Slippery Rock University announced the death of freshman Hunter Whitney to stakeholders Monday afternoon.

Whitney, an 18-year-old exercise science major, was involved in a three-vehicle accident along State Route 66, south of Porky Lane, in Jenks Township around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) accident report.

While traveling in the northbound lane, Whitney’s vehicle struck the left rear side of a stopped vehicle in front of him, causing his vehicle to cross into the oncoming lane and roll over. A truck in the southbound lane with two adults and an infant inside struck the side of Whitney’s vehicle as it was rolling, according to a press release from Forest County Coroner Norman Wilmer.

Wilmer pronounced Whitney dead at the scene. Injuries to the occupants of the truck were minor, according to Wilmer.

Through email, Slippery Rock University President William Behre reminded everyone that for the SRU community, students, faculty and staff who are grieving, there are multiple free services available. The Student Counseling Center is located in Rhoads Hall or can be contacted at 724.738.2034. They provide free and confidential help, both emotionally and academically, for those in need. The State Employee Assistance Program for staff and faculty is available at 800.692.7459.

“Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create together at Slippery Rock University,” Behre said. “And Hunter’s loss wounds us all.”