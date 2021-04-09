April 1 – Slippery Rock University Police charged Clayton Wallrich, 18, with two felony charges of criminal trespass stemming from an incident March 27. Police allege Wallrich broke into his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room with a lock pick and took photos of himself in the residence to “get a rise” out of her. According to the affidavit, Wallrich demonstrated how he picked the lock on his own bedroom door for the officer.

April 2 – Police received a call for a male screaming profanity on Green and White Way. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone matching the description.

April 2 – Slippery Rock Borough Police radioed for assistance with a traffic stop on Centerville Pike.

April 3 – University police responded to the ROCK Apartments for a smoke detector activation. The cause was determined to be burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

April 5 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop on Campus Drive. University Police stood by while Borough Police talked with the driver.

April 6 – University Police received a call about a woman heard screaming behind Building B. Police checked the area behind the suites and near the water tower, but did not find anyone.

April 6 – Police responded to a vehicle alarm repeatedly going off in the Founders Upper Lot. Police dispatch attempted to contact the vehicle owner so they could reset their alarm.

April 6 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested backup with a suspected DUI on East Cooper Street. The driver and passengers were brought back to the university station where Borough Police used the Datamaster.

April 6 – University Police were dispatched to Harmony Road for a person who was assaulted by their girlfriend at the Pine Glen Apartments. EMS transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center. University Police handed off the case to Pennsylvania State Police.

April 6 – University Police were notified by Butler Control that Life Flight would be landing in the stadium parking lot at the request of Slippery Rock Ambulance. University Police blocked off the roadways until Life Flight cleared the area.

April 7 – University Police filed impaired driving and operating a vehicle without a license charges against Jermaine Wynn, Jr., 23. The charges stem from a Feb. 28 traffic stop where SRUPD officers detected an odor of marijuana after stopping the vehicle for swerving. Wynn failed a field sobriety test, according to the affidavit. He was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital for a blood draw where police allege the test results showed Wynn had THC in his system while driving.