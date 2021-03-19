BREAKING: SRU announces in-person spring commencement

Students graduating this spring at Slippery Rock University (SRU) will be walking in-person for the first time since the fall of 2019 when the university hosts its commencement ceremonies.

In an email to university stakeholders Friday afternoon, SRU President William Behre said he was “happy to share” the news that face-to-face ceremonies will be held on April 30 and May 1.

“Commencement is a very special time for the entire University community,” Behre said in the email. “I look forward to once again being able to celebrate this incredible milestone in person with our students and hope that everyone shares in my excitement.”

While details regarding times and the number of guests graduates will be able to have still need to be finalized, the university believes it will hold the events at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium to allow more people to attend while social distancing.

The decision to host commencement in-person was able to be made by looking at the data of SRU’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which has been less than 0.05% and the recent changes of the state’s guidelines regarding in-person gathering.

This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced changes to take effect April 4 that base in-person gathering limits on a percentage of the venue’s occupancy limit and increases to sit-in dining and the resumption of bar service across the state.

SRU student Hannah Runas started a petition on Change.org in February to have the university hold commencement ceremonies in-person.

“We, and our parents, are more than willing to follow any guidelines deemed necessary to attend a live graduation in the safest way possible,” Runas said in her petition that received more than 1,100 signatures.

“We would rather sit in the rain at the stadium than receive our diplomas via Zoom,” Runas said.

SRU’s spring and fall 2020 commencements were both held virtually last year.

Students planning to graduate can expect updates on the ceremonies to be announced on SRU’s website and in their university emails.