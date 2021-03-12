March 4 – University Police received a call from a nurse at the Student Health Center requesting an ambulance for transport. An ambulance arrived on the scene and transported one person to Butler Memorial Hospital.

March 4 – Police received a call from the CA in Building A about an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Officers on the scene discovered alcohol and drugs in the room. Jack Armstrong, 18, was cited for possession of alcohol by a minor and disorderly conduct, both summary offenses.

March 6 – University Police responded to an intruder alarm at the Fowler Building. The alarm was set off by an individual working in the building. The officer on the scene was unable to reset the alarm and notified safety.

March 6 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation at the ROCK Apartments. The cause was burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

March 7 – University Police were asked to assist Slippery Rock Borough Police with moving a vehicle off the roadway along Franklin Street.

March 7 – University Police responded to a call from Building A CA for an alcohol violation. Kristina Corscarelli, 19, was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

March 8 – Police responded to an intruder alarm at the Fowler Building that was set off by staff entering the building. The alarm system was reset.

March 9 – University Police were asked to assist Slippery Rock Borough Police with a possible intoxicated person sleeping in their vehicle at Sheetz. The individual was not intoxicated, just sleeping. No further action was taken by the University Police.

March 9 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a welfare check at the Campus Edge Apartments. Officers spoke to the individual who declined medical treatment. No further action was taken by University Police.

March 9 – A person arrived at the University Police Station to file a harassment complaint. The case is under investigation.

March 9 – University Police received a call from SRU Child Care Center staff that two individuals were taking pictures of the playground area. University Police made contact with the individuals, who were both juveniles. University Police contacted their parents. No further action was taken by University Police.

March 10 – University Police responded to an intruder alarm at the Bookstore that was set off by staff entering the building. The alarm system was reset.

March 10 – University Police responded to the Student Union Commuter Lot after receiving a complaint about a person in the area that made the caller uncomfortable. Police located the person who was passing out religious material.

March 10 – Pennsylvania State Police requested backup at a traffic stop along Kiester Road. The University Police officer stood by while the trooper conducted the stop. No further action was taken by University Police.

March 10 – While on patrol, a University Police officer saw an individual fall while skateboarding. The person was not injured and refused medical treatment.