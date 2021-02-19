SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY POLICE

February 12 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested university police to assist in a domestic situation at the Pine Glenn Apartments with a possible knife being involved. PSP, university police and the Slippery Rock Police Department (SRPD) were on the scene and said it was a verbal argument with no weapons involved. No action was taken by the university police.

February 12 – Police received an alarm in Building B. They checked the room and the cause of the alarm was steam. The panel was reset.

February 14 – Police received a call for a person who fell by the Boiler Plant. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to the hospital.

February 14 – Police received an alarm from the ROCK Apartments. When police checked the room, they found the cause to be burnt food. The panel was reset.

February 14 – Police received an alarm from the ROCK Apartments. The cause was burnt food. The panel was then reset.

February 14 – Police received a call from a CA in Building A for an odor of marijuana. Police knocked on the door and no one answered. Police cleared the area without incident.

February 15 – Police received an intruder alarm activation from the Fowler Building. The alarm was set off by the cleaning staff entering the building. The alarm system was reset.

February 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt food. The alarm system was reset.

February 16 – Police received a call from a CA in Watson Hall about an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The officer that arrived on the scene contacted the resident. Marijuana was recovered and the individual was charged. Aubree High, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct.

February 16 – Police received a call from Butler Control advising that an individual needed medical attention at the University Union. Police and EMS arrived on the scene and located the person. The person was transported to the Health Center by university police.

February 17 – PSP requested university police respond to a domestic situation that they had a unit responding to. Contact was made and the officers spoke to all parties. They determined it was a verbal argument. PSP arrived and spoke to the individuals. No further action was taken by the university police.

February 17 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Building F. The alarm was set off by maintenance personnel working inside the building. The alarm system was reset.

February 17 – Police received a fire alarm activation from the ROCK Apartments. Safety was notified and responded. Burnt food set off the alarm and the alarm system was reset.

February 17 – Police received a call from the Health Center nurse requesting an ambulance be dispatched for an individual in need of medical attention in Watson Hall. An ambulance was dispatched. A police personnel was not requested.

February 17 – Police received a call from a CA in Building E stating there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. The individuals left before the officer’s arrival. The officer smelled a strong odor from the hallway area by the dorm room. The case was referred to Student Standards.