10/29/20 Blotter

October 22 – University police responded to the ROCK Apartments for a fire alarm. The alarm was set off by burnt food. Alarm system was reset.

October 22 – Police arrived at the ROCK Apartments for a fire alarm activation. Burnt food was determined to be the cause. Alarm system was reset.

October 22 – University police received a call for an individual that needed assistance in the quad. Both police and EMS arrived on scene and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

October 23 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance from university police with a traffic stop along Kiester Road.

October 24 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) contacted university police to respond to a call at the South Rock Apartments. The occupant said people were in her apartment. University police responded and found two females inside the apartment who said they were looking for items. The caller declined to press charges and the females were allowed to leave.

October 25 – A nurse from the Student Health Center called university police to request an ambulance to their location.

October 25 – University police received a call requesting a welfare check for a person in Building E. Police transported the person to the Health Center to be checked.

October 25 – Police received a call for an odor of marijuana at Watson Hall. Officers on scene did not detect any odor when they arrived.

October 26 – University police were dispatched to Building E for an individual in need of medical attention. Officers and EMS arrived on scene and the person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

October 26 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by burnt food. Alarm system was reset.