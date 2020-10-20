Food pantry assists students in need

Students at SRU facing food insecurity can now sign up for assistance through CORE to receive help facing that challenge from Bob’s Cupboard.

The form, which went live last week, can be accessed through the Slippery Rock Student Government Association’s (SRSGA) CORE page.

With the form, students can identify any allergies or dietary restrictions they may have and select a time to pick up the food.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry is operating by appointment only and all food and toiletries provided are prepackaged.

Bob’s Cupboard, located in the Macoskey Center, is run in partnership with the SRSGA, The Macoskey Center and Bonner Program.

SRSGA Vice President Leif Lindgren said the partnership works together to make sure it is always staffed and has the ability to meet the need demand. According to a 2018 study by the Wisconsin Hope Lab, 36% of college students face some form of food insecurity.

Bob’s Cupboard receives its stock with the help of donations from community and student organizations’ donations. The cupboard also receives a $1,600 allocation from SRSGA to help it meet its mission, according to SRSGA Vice President of Finance Nathaniel Desing.

Lindgren said he would like to see students take advantage of this great service and for others to help their community by supporting the pantry.

Those wishing to learn more about how to utilize Bob’s Cupboard or how to donate can follow the pantry’s Twitter page or reach out through email to bobscupboard@sru.edu.