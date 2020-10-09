October 1 – University police responded to an intruder alarm at Old Main that was set off by maintenance personnel. Alarm system was reset.

October 1 – University police responded to an intruder alarm at the Ski Lodge. The alarm was set off by maintenance personnel. Alarm system was reset.

October 1 – Police received a fire alarm activation at the ROCK Apartments. Fire alarm was activated by burnt chicken. Alarm system was reset.

October 1 – Police responded to a fire alarm at the ROCK Apartments. Spilled bacon grease on the stovetop was determined to be the reason for the activation. Alarm system was reset.

October 2 – University police along with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a vehicle accident on Harmony Road. The vehicle was found on its side and the driver out of the vehicle. EMS was on seen but the driver refused medical treatment. PSP is investigating the accident.

October 2 – Police received a call from maintenance that one of their personal vehicles was hit by a disc golfer in the Founder Lower Commuter Lot. The golfer stated that he accidently hit the vehicle with their frisbee. No damage was reported, and the two individuals exchanged information. No further action was taken by police.

October 2 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance along Kelly Boulevard for an individual chasing juveniles with a pocket knife. When university police arrived, the Borough police had the person in custody. No further action was taken by university police.

October 2 – An individual arrived at the university police station to file a fraud report. The person received a call at their home they suspected to be a phishing scam. Since the individual’s residence is in the Slippery Rock Borough, university police referred them to Borough police.

October 2 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance with an individual at their police station. Borough police alleged the individual was making statements they would fight with the police if taken to jail. University police stood by but took no action.

October 2 – University police assisted Slippery Rock Borough police with a traffic accident on Elm Street. University police gathered the drivers’ information and handed the scene over to Borough police once they arrived. No further action taken by university police.

October 2 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance with a noise complaint along West Liberty Street. University police on scene found no loud music to be heard and advised Borough police.

October 3 – University police received a call from a bicyclist on Water Tower Hill that shots were fired from a rifle. Police on scene located the person who was found to be setting off fireworks.

October 3 – Police received a call from the CA in Building B who said there was an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm. Officers on scene got no response from the dorm room and referred the case to Student Conduct.

October 4 – University police were dispatched to Building A for a highly intoxicated person. Officers and EMS arrived on scene and transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center. Angelene Piper, 19, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

October 5 – University police received a call from a parent requesting a welfare check on their child. Since the person lives in the Slippery Rock Borough, university police contacted Borough police to check on the individual. Borough police found all to be OK and the person would contact their parents.

October 5 – Police received a call from staff personnel that an unauthorized person was found in the basement of the Boozel Dining Hall. The unknown person, described as a white male wearing a red jacket and red shorts, was gone by the time police arrived. Officers checked the building and surrounding area but could not locate the person. It is unknown if the individual took anything from the building. The case is under investigation.

October 6 – University Police received a call from a person who said they received an email from an individual that was considering harming themselves. University police called the person and had them talk to Butler County Crisis. Slippery Rock Borough police were also contacted to check on the individual since they live within the borough.

October 6 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Advanced Technology building. Upon arrival, the officer found smoke coming from the building. The cause was determined to be a burnt belt in one of the mechanical rooms. University maintenance was notified and responded to the building. Alarm system was reset.