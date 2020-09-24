September 17 – University police responded to an intruder alarm at the Fowler Building. Housekeeping personnel called and said they set off the alarm while leaving. Officer arrived on scene and alarm system was reset.

September 17 – An individual arrived at the police station to file a report stating they were being blackmailed with photos and videos in exchange for money by someone they friended on Facebook. University police referred the person to the FBI and the case is still under investigation.

September 17 – Police responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an SRU UTV gator near Kiester Road. No injuries were reported and the vehicles were drivable. Douglas Walbert, 59, was cited for limitations on backing. Justin Galbraith, 43, was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

September 18 – Police received a complaint from an individual that said they received numerous text messages from an unknown individual. Unknown individual was claiming to have pictures of them and to check their Instagram. Case is under investigation.

September 18 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested backup at the Campus Edge Apartments for an individual that had harmed themselves. Police located the individual and they were transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by EMS.

September 18 – University police responded to an intruder alarm at the Fowler Building. Housekeeping personnel called and said they set off the alarm while leaving. Officer arrived on scene and alarm system was reset.

September 20 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested backup at Elm Street with an involuntary commitment warrant. Person was believed to have a firearm. Officers made contact with the individual and was transported by EMS to Butler Memorial Hospital.

September 20 – University police were contacted by the Health Center that they received a call from a parent that their son was staying with friends at University Village and needed medical attention. University police referred all information to the Pennsylvania State Police.

September 21 – The Health Center requested an ambulance for an individual at Watson Hall having a severe migraine headache. Police and EMS arrived on scene and individual was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

September 22 – University police responded to an intruder alarm at the Fowler Building. Housekeeping personnel called and said they set off the alarm while leaving. Officer arrived on scene and alarm system was reset.

September 22 – Police responded to a fire alarm at Building D. Alarm was activated by burnt food. Alarm system was reset.

September 22 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance with a traffic stop along South Main Street. University police stood by while Borough police conducted the stop. No action was taken by university police.

September 23 – Police received a call from a parent asking them to check on their son. Parent had received an alarm from the child’s diabetic monitoring system but could not contact them. University police made contact and person was OK. Individual said they would call home.

September 23 – University police responded to an intruder alarm at the Fowler Building. Housekeeping personnel called and said they set off the alarm while leaving. Officer arrived on scene and alarm system was reset.

September 23 – Police responded to the ROCK Apartments for a fire alarm that was activated by burnt food in the microwave. Alarm system was reset.

September 23 – Police arrived at Watson hall for a fire alarm activation. The alarm was set off by burnt cookies. Alarm system was reset.

September 23 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested backup at the Campus Edge Apartments for a possible domestic in progress. Officers arrived at the scene and talked to the persons involved. Police determined argument was only verbal and individuals were advised by Borough police. No action was taken by university police.