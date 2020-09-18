September 10 – University police received a call that an individual in Building A had stepped on a pair of tweezers and they were lodged in their foot. EMS was dispatched and person was transported to Grove City Medical Center

September 11 – Police received a call from an ATM security system. No specific location was given to officers. Police checked all ATM locations on campus. No issues found.

September 11 – University police received a complaint of harassment during an online Zoom class that occurred on Sept. 9 and 10. Case is under investigation

September 11 – Police received a call from a ROCK Apartment CA that individuals were pouring alcohol from a third-floor balcony. Officers on scene found alcohol in the apartment. Grayson Schaefer, 19, was cited for underage possession of alcohol.

September 12 – Police responded to a fight in progress at Building E over an Xbox. No injuries or property damage was observed by university officers. Case was referred to Student Standards.

September 12 – Police received a call from a parent outside Building A who was there to pick up their son, but he was not in his dorm and his cell phone was found outside. While police conducted their investigation, the parent called and said her son returned and was ok. No further action taken.

September 12 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance at a residence on Normal Avenue for a person with warrants. Officers arrived on scene. Individual was not at the residence.

September 12 – Slippery Rock Borough police arrived at the university police station to utilize the Datamaster for possible DUI.

September 13 – University police were dispatched to Building E for individuals being uncooperative with CA’s. Officers on scene contacted individuals and found alcohol. Alina James, 18, Ashley Crespo, 18, Carson Gabbard, 18, Madaline Hinz, 19, Cameron Panyko Morris, 18, and Noah Turner, 18, were cited for underage possession of alcohol.

September 13 – University police assisted Slippery Rock Borough police with a domestic situation on North Main Street. University police stood by while borough police talked with the persons involved.

September 13 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance with a domestic situation on Water Street. University police stood by while borough police talked with the persons involved.

September 14 – Police were dispatched to Founders Upper Lot for a group of people around a car. Police on scene found individuals were playing a prank with sticky notes.

September 14 – University police received a call about individuals inside the construction site of the East/West Gym. Individuals were identified and told to leave. Police forwarded names to Student Conduct.

September 15 – Police received a call from a staff member at the Harrisville building that an individual had passed out in class and they called for an ambulance. Person was transported to by a private party to an urgent care facility.

September 15 – University police were dispatched to the ECB Staff Parking lot due to property damage from an ER-GO golf cart door that struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported and parties exchanged information.

September 15 – Police responded to the ROCK Apartments for a fire alarm that was activated by burnt bacon. Alarm system was reset.

September 16 – Police were dispatched to Building E to assist Resident Life with an individual that had a visitor in their room. Visitor left room without incident and case was referred to Student Standard’s.

September 16 – While on patrol, police observed a truck parked in the area near Miller Tract. Officer found a male, female and infant inside. Driver and passenger said they were having a fight and pulled over to talk. Officer determined all was OK and truck left the area.

September 16 – University police responded to fire alarm activation at ROCK Apartments. Alarm was set off by students cooking. Alarm system was reset.