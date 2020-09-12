Breaking: Student body elects 39 to senate

Slippery Rock University Student Government Association (SRSGA) concluded its senate elections Friday afternoon, electing 39 senators for the 2020-2021 school year.
Voting began Wednesday morning with 23 candidates on the ballot, 16 senators were elected via write-in.
SRSGA President Joey Sciuto said write-in candidates were emailed asking them to accept the position.
Sciuto said he is intrigued to see if any of the write-in candidates will back out. A finalized list of senators-elect should be done my Monday morning.
Senators will be sworn in Monday evening and SRSGA will hold an informal meeting.
With 39 senators elected, six positions remain unfilled. The college of liberal arts, freshman and veteran positions all have one vacancy each while the graduate position has three.
With the at-large position, 14 senators-elect were named despite the at-large position only having 12 seats. The Rocket has reached out to the SRSGA for clarification.
Empty senate seats can be filled by students petitioning the SRSGA.
Two executive board positions, parliamentarian and speaker of the senate will be filled in the coming weeks. Sciuto said he expects his pick for parliamentarian to be confirmed by the senate at the Sept. 21 meeting.
Grant Warmbien, Nic Condon and Alexandra Kulikowski applied for parliamentarian. Condon and Kulikowski were both elected senators this afternoon.
List of Senators-elect:
College of Business
Leah Bracken
Bailie Fleming
Matt Reitler
Morgan Tupper
College of Education
Samantha Baird
Kai Bright
Alexandra Kulikowski
Courtney Wilson
College of Liberal Arts
Nicholas Condon
Hannah D’Egidio
Madison King
College of Health, Engineering and Science
Caleb Covey
Spencer Kahley
Taylor Page
Samantha Shaffer
Freshman
Braydon Brinker
Sydney Lewis
Gavin Mayer
Graduate
Laken Draksler
Residence Hall
Kyle Mennor
Sydney Rezzetano
Commuter
Elizabeth Hood
Loreal Thompson
Transfer
Aiden Donnelly
International
Mohsen Kahani
At-Large
Robbi Austin
Nicholas Carter
Brian Clark
Matthew Diamond
Jake Furge
Zach Horensky
Will Jeffries
Kayden Kutchman
Luke Lindgren
Alex Persio
Jacob Ponikvar
Alexander Riccardi
Aiden Sames
Ryan Smith