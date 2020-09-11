Office of Emergency Management seeks volunteers for temperature screening

The Office of Emergency Management is seeking student and employee volunteers to conduct temperature screenings for employees on campus.

According to a joint emailed statement from Windy Stafford (director of emergency management and university investigator) and Paul Novak (executive director of facilities, planning and environmental safety), the university implements temperature screenings upon the discovery of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 in a building on-campus for more than 15 minutes.

“Employees will be notified of the temperature screening requirement via email and building postings,” the email states. “Location[s] of screenings will be provided within the notification email.”

As of press time, screening is currently conducted at the Aebersold Recreation Center (ARC), Boozel Dining Hall, Smith Student Center, Patterson Hall and Bailey Library. If an employee needs to be screened prior to reporting to work, they may be asked to report to one of these areas if screening is not available at their building of work.

At this time, SRU is only conducting temperature screenings for staff members, including student employees. Screenings for all other students is not required at this time, according to Stafford and Novak.

The push for volunteers was announced the same day of the launch of SRU’s building status website, which lists buildings in which staff and student employees are required to complete a temperature screening before reporting to work.

As of Sept. 10, five buildings (ARC, Boozel Dining Hall, Smith Student Center, Patterson Hall and Bailey Library) had this requirement listed for all employees.

Training for volunteers includes a demonstration of the infrared body thermometer, guidance on temperature-taking procedures and instructions on how to maintain a temperature log.

Stafford and Novak encourage all employees to monitor their health status in addition to wearing a face covering, staying six feet away from other people, frequently washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

Staff and faculty interested in volunteering should report to their supervisor for approval, then email the Office of Emergency Management at emergencymanagement@sru.edu.