September 3 – University police were patrolling near Building E when they noticed an individual climbing through a first-floor window. Police identified the individual as an SRU student. The building’s CA also identified the student for the officer. No further action taken.

September 4 – Police received a call to check on an individual. Police contacted the person. No further action taken.

September 4 – Police responded to Building A for an individual refusing to leave. Person eventually left the room.

September 5 – A driver called university police and stated a tow truck was following them near Founders Upper Lot. Police met with the caller and were told the truck drove off when they arrived. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

September 5 – University police assisted Slippery Rock Borough police with a noise complaint on Elm Street. Tenants were warned about the noise.

September 6 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance with a traffic stop on Harmony Road. No further action taken by university police.

September 6 – University police assisted Slippery Rock Borough police with a domestic call on North Main Street. One person was arrested by borough police and charged with resisting arrest and simple assault, both misdemeanor offenses.

September 9 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance with a domestic dispute. University police arrived on scene and transported one individual to the borough police station. No further action taken by university police.

September 9 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at central receiving. Safety was notified. Alarm system was reset.

September 9 – A university nurse called police dispatch to request an ambulance for a person in Building D with severe abdominal pain. Police and EMT arrived on location. Individual was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

September 10 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance at their station for an unruly individual. University police stood by while the person was processed.

September 10 – A Health Center nurse called dispatch and said they received a call from an individual stating they were going to harm themselves. Officers located the person and dispatched an ambulance. Individual was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital