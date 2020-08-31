SRU launched the order ahead feature on the GET app so students can carry out orders in a contactless manner.

Although students have three dining locations accessible to them this semester, this option will only be available for Umami, located in Boozel Express’s location.

Setting up a new venue for GET ordering required them to purchase additional hardware and build the menu on the app, said Christopher Cole, director of auxiliary operations and student services. He said this is why there was a delay in the launch of the feature.

Cole said they did a practice run of the feature before it was officially launched to prevent any problems from happening. He said the soft launch was successful and the feature was ready.

To begin an order, students must login to the GET app with their SRU login. The home page features an “explore” window that lists the dining locations that are nearby.

After selecting Umami, there is a button that says “start an order.” The app will then ask when the student wants to pick up their order.

Students can then choose from Umami’s full menu. The menu includes the prices for each item.

Students can customize their menu item’s base and sauce. Base options include steamed white rice, fried rice and lo mein. Sauce options include general tso, teriyaki and yum yum. Students also have the option to add mixed vegetables to their menu item.

There is a place at the bottom of the page where students can leave notes for the kitchen, like a possible allergy or a special instruction.

The next page displays the pickup time, the pickup address, the menu item(s), the order total and the payment method. Students have the option of paying with their student flex fund or with a credit card.

There is a designated entrance for Umami on the left side of the Boozel Dining Hall building. Students can pick up their orders through these doors.

Ordering ahead through the GET app has been in place for a few years now for T&B Naturally and Quaker Steak and Lube, said Cole. Although these locations are not open this semester, students can now order ahead for Umami.

Boozel Dining Hall, Starbucks and Umami are the dining locations that are open this semester. T&B Naturally, Flatz Express, Campus Drive Grill, Quaker Steak and Lube and Rocky’s are closed.