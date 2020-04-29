SGA releases statement about alleged violation of election rules

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) Election Commission released a statement Monday regarding an alleged violation of the election rules of the current election campaign period.

This alleged violation includes the use of the official SRSGA Instagram account to support some, but not all candidates running for E-board positions.

“A candidate and the organization were misrepresented on social media as supporting one candidate over the other,” the statement said. “Both individual impersonation and false misrepresentation of the SRSGA will not be tolerated. This is unethical and by no means condoned by SRSGA and the Election Commission.”

SGA apologized to students running for the current E-board positions and the general student body for the alleged incident. SGA also said they will be conducting further internal investigations.

“The Election Commission reserves the right to take further action according to what the investigation reveals,” the statement said.

The SGA Election Commission did not respond to initial request for comment.