February 6 – Police responded to an individual that was laying on the ground and needed medical attention near Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Person was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital.

February 6 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt food.

February 6 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building A. Alarm was set off by burnt food.

February 6 – Police received a call from CA in Building A about an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. No odor was found upon arrival. Incident was referred to Student Standards.

February 7 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested backup on a traffic stop. Officers observed occupants for trooper that was on stop.

February 7 – Slippery Rock Police Department (SRUPD) requested backup for a possible domestic disturbance. Parties were separated. University police stood by while borough police gathered person’s information. No further action was taken by university police.

February 7 – Police notified Slippery Rock Township Maintenance on hazardous road conditions on Harmony Road. Road crew was notified and was enroute.

February 7 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt food.

February 7 – Police responded for a vehicle accident on Kiester Road. Vehicle slid off roadway and struck a crosswalk pole. Property was damaged and vehicle was inoperable. PSP was notified and responded to scene to handle the investigation.

February 7 – Police received a call from individual stating that their vehicle was struck while it was parked in the 15 minute parking zone on Campus Drive. Officer reviewed the security video system and damage was on vehicle prior to it being parked in the parking spot. No further police action was taken.

February 7 – Police received an intruder alarm activation in Ski Lodge. Staff personnel stated that they entered code, but it didn’t work. Locksmith was notified and responded. Security code had to be reentered into alarm system.

February 7 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Cause of alarm was burnt hamburgers.

February 8 – Police received a call which stated that an individual was having a seizure. Person refused EMS and refused to be taken to the Health Center. Person was with their friend and the friend kept an eye on the person. No further police action was taken.

February 8 – Police received a call from CA in Building F for drug violation. Items were taken. Julia Graybill, 18, and Garrin Ross, 21, were cited with disorderly conduct.

February 9 – PSP requested SRUPD assistance for a domestic call on Cornish Drive. Officers checked room. There were no injuries and everything was OK.

February 9 – Police received a smoke detector activation in ROCK apartment. Police checked room and the cause was burnt food.

February 10 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by a burnt oven mitt.

February 11 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested backup on a traffic stop near Sheetz. Officer believed that operator has an active warrant. Borough officer checked video camera system and operator was taken into custody for driving DUI.

February 11 – Police received call from an individual on Green and White Way stating that there appeared to be a rabid groundhog in the area. Person waited until officer arrived, but groundhog went back into its burrow and was unable to be located.

February 11 – Policer responded for a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt chicken.

February 11 – Health Center nurse called police and advised them that an individual reported that they were assaulted twice in November 2019 while in Erie and Edinboro. Person requested to remain anonymous and does not want police action taken.

February 12 – Police received a call from CA in Rhoads Hall about a strong odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Drugs and paraphernalia were found. Kenneth Ritter, 19, was cited with a drug violation.

February 12 – Slippery Rock PD requested university police for traffic control for two vehicles that were in a ditch due to poor roads conditions on Grove City Road.