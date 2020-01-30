January 25 – Police were called for a person feeling dizzy in the Smith Student Center. Ambulance was dispatched and checked the person out. Person refused transport to the hospital.

January 25 – Police were called by a CA in Building D for an odor of marijuana. Police knocked on the door, and no one answered from the room. Police cleared.

January 26 – Police were called by a CA in Rhoads Hall for an odor of marijuana. No items were found except one empty alcohol bottle. The case was referred to Student Conduct.

January 26 – Police received a smoke detector alarm from Building D. Police checked the room and everything was fine. Occupants stated this happened a few days prior. Safety was notified to check the detector.

January 26 – Police investigated a reported theft of items in the Smith Student Center. This case is still under investigation.

January 26 – Police received a smoke detector activation in the ROCK apartments. Police checked room. The cause was steam.

January 27 – Borough police requested assistance with traffic control for a motor vehicle accident on Kiester Road.

January 27 – Individual stated that when they returned to their vehicle they observed damage to the mirror and quarter panel in the Strain Science Building Commuter Lot. A note was left on the windshield with person’s name and number. Police called person. Both parties exchanged information. No further police action was taken.

January 27 – University police responded for an intruder alarm activation in Old Main. Alarm was set off by worker that returned to pick up an item that they forgot in office. Alarm system was reset.

January 27 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building A. Alarm was set off by individual that burnt bread in microwave.

January 28 – Butler County Probation officer requested assistance with locating person that was in violation of their parole. Person was located and taken into custody.

January 28 – Police responded for a vehicle in a ditch due to poor road conditions on Harmony Road. University police with assistance from Slippery Rock Police Department (SRPD) closed roadway. Pry’s Towing pulled vehicle from ditch. Township Road Crew treated roadway, and it is now open to traffic.

January 28 – University police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building E. Alarm was set off by drug activity in dorm room. Kristian Purter, 19, was cited with disorderly conduct.

January 28 – Police received a call from CA in Building B stating that while conducting a health and safety check they discovered alcohol in a dorm room. Officer on scene checked the room and there was no one in the room. CA met with officer and stated that they retrieved the alcohol. Case was referred to Student Standards. No further police action was taken.

January 29 – While on patrol, officer noticed smoke in vehicle cabin in the Rock Hall Residence Lot. Occupants were in possession of marijuana.

January 29 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building E. Safety was notified and responded. Alarm was set off by deodorant spray.

January 29 – Police received a call from CA of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room in Building D. Officer contacted residence and marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered.

January 29 – Police received a call that a husky was running across Kiester Road. Dog owner was notified and retrieved their dog. No further police action was taken.

January 29 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt food.

January 30 – SRPD utilized the data master with a possible DUI.