November 14 – Police received a call from Resident Life concerned that a student hadn’t been in class. The person’s roommates hadn’t seen or heard from the person. Officer contacted person, and the person was at their home residence and stated that they would be returning to campus that evening.

November 14 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was activated by burnt food.

November 14 – Police received a call from a nurse stating that a vehicle was parked in Rhoads Hall Staff Lot running with its lights on for over an hour. Upon arrival, vehicle was not occupied and not running, but the lights were left on. Dispatch was unable to locate a contact number for owner of the vehicle.

November 14 – Police received a fire alarm activation in Building D. Alarm was activated by burnt hair.

November 14 – Police received a call from community assistant (CA) in Building E reporting an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Officer on scene contacted residents who stated that they had just returned to room and the odor was already present. Officer checked area and no drugs were located. No further police action was taken.

November 14 – Police received a call from CA in Building F stating that an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Officers on scene spoke with residents of room and drug paraphernalia was located. Charges are pending.

November 15 – Police received a call from CA in Building D stating water was backed up in a shower in a second floor dorm. Officer on scene noticed water was then leaking into the first floor ceiling. Maintenance was notified and responded.

November 16 – Police received a call from CA in Building F for a possible alcohol violation in dorm room. Officer on scene spoke to people inside the room. Individual was highly intoxicated. Officer transported person to Health Center for treatment. Person was unruly and transported to the university police station. Individual’s parent was notified and came to station to pick up their child. Jacob Osho, 18, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 16 – Police received a fire alarm activation from Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. There was a faint burning odor coming from visitors’ locker room area.

November 16 – Police received a call from an individual stating that they are in the Weisenfluh Dining Hall building for an event and an alarm was activated. No alarms were present. Responding officer found that the alarm was from a person opening an “Emergency Exit Only” door. The door was propped open which caused the alarm to activate. The door was secured.

November 16 – Police received fire alarm activation in Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Alarm was set off by safety working on previous fire alarm activation. All was OK.

November 16 – Police received a call from an individual in Building F that had not been heard from or spoken to his friend in over a week. Person does not live on campus. Caller called dispatch and advised that they had contacted person. Everything is OK.

November 16 – Police received an intruder alarm activation in the Ski Lodge. Alarm was set off by event staff person that was having an event at the facility. Alarm system was reset.

November 16 – Police were called in regards to an individual that was in Building F that had a “no trespass” and is not allowed to be in the building. Officer spoke to CA who stated that order was issued by Residents Life. Police were unable to find order through police dispatch. CA sent a copy of order to police department. Case is still under investigation.

November 16 – Police were dispatched to Building E for an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Police on scene contacted occupants. Drug paraphernalia as well as alcohol were discovered. Kathryn Bonczewski, 18, was cited with disorderly conduct. Jada Snowden, 19, was cited with an alcohol violation.

November 17 – Slippery Rock Borough Police Department (PD) requested assistance with a loud party on North Main Street. University police assisted in removing occupants of house. No further action was taken by university police.

November 17 – Police received a call for a highly intoxicated person in the hallway on the third floor of Watson Hall. Officer on scene identified that individual was of legal age, person was not sick and cooperating with responding officer. Person was having trouble maintaining balance. Police transported person to the Health Center for treatment. No further police action was taken.

November 17 – Pennsylvania state police (PSP) requested back up for a traffic stop on Kiester Road with multiple occupants inside of vehicle. University police stood by and secured occupants while field sobriety tests were performed. PSP took driver into custody for possible DUI, and Pry’s Towing responded and towed vehicle.

November 17 – Police received a call to check on a person in Building D. Police contacted person and everything was fine.

November 17 – Police responded to a smoke detector activation in Watson hall. Police checked the room, and there was burnt food in the microwave.

November 17 – Police were called for a person having a possible reaction and needed assistance in administering an epi-pen in Building A. While officer was administering the epi-pen, officer was hit by the needle. Officer was taken to the hospital for possible reaction to pen exposure. Caller was fine and refused further treatment.

November 18 – University police assisted Slippery Rock PD with traffic control for a motor vehicle accident on East Cooper Street.

November 18 – Police received a call from a concerned parent who stated that they received a call from their child that while working out, they had an elevated heart rate, but then the heart rate went back to normal. Parent was concerned that they haven’t heard from their child and was unable to make contact. While officer was responding, father called back and stated that their child was OK and is now swimming. No further police action was taken.

November 19 – University police conducted a traffic stop near Smith Commuter Lot, which resulted in drug paraphernalia being located inside the vehicle. Devyn Nicolia, 18, was cited with disorderly conduct.

November 19 – Police received a call of a suspicious male wearing a black suit driving a SUV. Male was looking weirdly toward caller and pulled closer to person’s vehicle. Person was a limousine driver on campus and was picking up an individual to transport them to Pittsburgh International Airport. Person was looking for a place to park their vehicle. No further police action was taken.

November 19 – Police received a call from CA in Building F stating there was an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm room. Officer on scene contacted residents. No drugs were found.

November 21 – Police received a call from CA in Building E of an odor of marijuana was coming from a dorm room. Officer on scene contacted residents. No drugs were found.