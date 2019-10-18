October 10 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in the ROCK apartments. Alarm was caused by burnt bacon.

October 10 – Police received a complaint of a dog that was in a vehicle with no driver inside in the East Lake Parking Lot. Responding officer located the vehicle and the temperature was controlled. The dog was OK. No further police action was taken.

October 10 – Police responded to an intruder alarm activation at the Ski Lodge. No one was inside or around the building. Alarm was a malfunction. System was reset.

October 10 – Police received a call of an individual that was wandering near the dorms. Police made contact by cell phone and the person was OK. No further police action was taken.

October 10 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building F. Alarm was caused by individual using a curling iron.

October 11 – Police received a complaint of fraud in Building E. Unknown person(s) had hacked into persons friend’s social media account and had complainant of sent money to unknown person. Case is still under investigation.

October 11 – Police received a complaint of an individual that was sending emails which did not make any sense. Individual wanted the university police to be aware of the incident. No further police action was taken.

October 11 – Borough PD requested backup on vehicle stop on Center Street. University police stood by and no action was taken by SRUPD.

October 11 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building F. Alarm was set off by person using a hair straightener.

October 11 – Police responded for an alcohol violation in Building F. Responding officer observed alcohol in room and multiple citations were issued. A juvenile, 17, Tanner Klebacha, 19, Michael Scarnati, 18, Dalton Woodrow, 19 and Hayden Ferdarko, 18, were cited with alcohol violations.

October 11 – Police received a call from a CA in Building F stating there was an alcohol violation. The incident was referred to Student Standards. No further police action was taken.

October 12 – Police received a call from a CA of an alcohol violation in Building E. Officers on scene spoke to residents. Case was referred to Student Standards and no further police action was taken.

October 12 – Officer on patrol was flagged down by passerby and pointed to a parked vehicle on Stadium Drive. Passerby told the officer that an individual needed medical attention. Officer found person who was intoxicated. EMS was dispatched and arrived on scene. Person refused treatment and was released to their parent. No further police action was taken.

October 12 – Police on patrol came into contact with an intoxicated individual that was under the age of 21. Individual was issued with a state citation.

October 12 – Police on duty at SRU football game were approached by an intoxicated individual who was stating that he was going to charge the playing field after the football game. Person was escorted from the Mihalik-Thompson Stadium and advised not to return. Same individual was found to be in the SRU locker room. Officers responded and when person resisted, they had to be taken into police custody. One officer injured at time of arrest. Cameron Spadacene, 23, was cited with resisting arrest. Case is still under investigation.

October 12 – Officers while on patrol observed a male and female in the Strain Building Commuter Parking Lot who appeared to be having an argument where the male shoved the female. Officer on scene spoke with both parties. Male was intoxicated and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Ryan Dusheck, 25, was cited with a drug violation.

October 12 – Police received a call from the CA in Building F stating there was an alcohol violation in a dorm room. Responding officer on scene, and individuals were over 21 and were escorted out of the building. No further police action was taken.

October 12 – Pennsylvania state police (PSP) on station utilized the data master with a possible DUI.

October 12 – Police responded for an intruder alarm activation in Ski Lodge. Housekeeping on location stated that they caused the alarm to activate. The alarm was accidental.

October 12 – Police dispatch received a call from a individual in University Village stating that a person wearing a red flannel shirt had a gun. University police along with Slippery Rock police department (PD) were on scene. Officers checked area and spoke to security personal. No one was found.

October 12 – University police assisted Slippery Rock PD with traffic control for SRU homecoming parade on South Main Street.

October 12 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building E. Alarm was set off by burnt mac and cheese.

October 12 – Police observed two individuals that bumped into a parked vehicle in lot and caused damage. Officer attempted to contact owner of vehicle.

October 12 – Police were advised by multiple individuals of a disruptive person in the stands at football game. Officers made contact and person’s father took individual out of Mihalik-Thompson stadium. No further police action was taken.

October 13 – Police were dispatched for an individual that was causing a disturbance in Rhoads Hall. Officers contacted person and the individual was upset because he couldn’t help his friend at the Ivy Complex. Officer walked person to the Health Center. No further police action was taken.

October 13 – Borough police requesting back up with a report of multiple people fighting in the Sheetz parking lot. People were gone upon arrival. No action was taken by university police.

October 13 – Police received an intruder alarm activation in the Ski Lodge. Alarm was accidentally set off by individual that was with the soccer team.

October 13 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Alarm was set off by burnt toast.

October 14 – Police received a call of theft of a cell phone while they were inside of Aebersold Recreation Building. Police had person retrace their last steps and the cell phone was recovered inside of building.

October 14 – Individual came into station and stated that he walked from Madison Grove Apartments and attempted to talk to Slippery Rock PD, but they were not on duty. Juvenile stated that he wanted to hurt himself. Dispatch called PSP who arrived on station and took over the incident. Person’s parent was notified and reported to SRUPD. EMS was called and transported individual to Butler Memorial Hospital.

October 14 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building B. Officer spoke to individuals in dorm room. They stated that they didn’t know why the alarm was activated. It appeared to be a malfunction. Alarm system was reset.

October 14 – Police received a call of a vehicle accident in Union Commuter Lot. Driver was backing out of a parking spot and another driver hit the vehicle. No injuries were reported and vehicles were drivable. Operators exchanged information. No further police action was taken.

October 14 – Police received a call of an individual wearing a black jacket, black pants and a beanie that approached them in the Quad asking for a ride to Giant Eagle and asked if they were a student. Police searched campus and surrounding areas with negative results.

October 14 – Nurse in Health Center called dispatch requesting an ambulance be dispatched for an individual that needed medical attention. EMS transported person to Grove City Medical Center.

October 14 – Police conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street for a traffic violation resulting in drug paraphernalia being discovered. Alexis Mellesh Connors, 20, was cited with disorderly conduct.

October 14 – Individual came into station and filed a hit and run report that occurred between Oct. 11 and Oct. 14. Officer reviewed security camera system. Case is still under investigation.

October 15 – Police received a complaint that unknown person(s) had thrown a milkshake onto their vehicle on Green and White Way. Case is still under investigation.

October 15 – Individual came into station to file a report of damage to their vehicle while it was parked in Lower Stadium B Lot from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15. Case is still under investigation.

October 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments, which was caused by burnt food.

October 15 – Nurse in Health Center called dispatch and requested an ambulance be dispatched for an individual that needed medical attention. EMS transported person to Butler Memorial Hospital.

October 16 – Police received a fire alarm activation in the Smith Student Center. Safety was notified and responded. Building was evacuated. Alarm was activated due to work being complete in the theater. It was an accidental activation.

October 16 – Police received a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Safety was notified and responded. Alarmed was caused by an individual vaping in their room.

October 16 – Police received a call from an individual that stated they struck another vehicle in the West Lake Commuter Parking Lot. Owner of vehicle that was struck was notified and came to the lot. Both parties exchanged information, and no further police action was taken.

October 16 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in ROCK apartments. Responding officer spoke with residents who stated that the alarm just went off for no reason. The alarm was a malfunction.