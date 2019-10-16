The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) met Monday evening to discuss several new business motions.

SGA held an election for the open senate position for Building B. Lorah Momyer, sophomore health and physical education major with a minor in adapted physical education, filled this vacancy on the senate.

SGA also elected Ron Schidemantle to fill the open position on the board of directors.

SGA approved St. Jude Up ‘Til 2’s new initiative request for $1,000. These funds will go toward helping purchase supplies for their side events and final event of the year, specifically supplies, food and advertisement. The food for this request falls within SGA policy.

SGA also approved Men’s Club Volleyball’s (MCV) request for $1,500. These funds will specifically cover their cost of officials for their tri-match, their tournaments, travel costs for mileage and equipment for new volleyballs. MCV requested funding due to the fact that they failed to submit a budget during the past spring semester. The club stated that they had a reorganization of E-board and will plan and work with the finance committee to ensure that they are creating a budget for next year.

SGA then approved the SRSGA conference grant of $2,500 with Student Nonprofit Alliance, Exercise Science Society, Percussion Club, SRU Pennsylvania Collegiate Music Educators Association (PCMEA) and Music Therapy Club receiving $500 each.

Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Maggie Calvert discussed how she met with SRU President William Behre about the pilot program for free menstrual products on campus. Calvert discussed with Behre any concerns he had and the implementation of the pilot program, in which there will be dispensers in 23 different bathrooms on campus that include the free menstrual products.

Calvert then mentioned the SGA scholarship that is now out on CORE for all students. This leadership scholarship is up to $1,000 and open for all students from now until Nov. 8 at 11:45 p.m. The selection committee will then discuss potential applicants and the results will be sent to the committee on Nov. 21. The formal vote to reward that individual with the scholarship will be on Nov. 25.

The student life survey is officially closed and there were a total of 764 responses. Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Khalil Harper said his committee will be interpreting the data over the next couple weeks.

The next town hall meeting will be Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Theater and it will be concerning mental health.

SGA’s next formal meeting will be Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Theater.