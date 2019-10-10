10/10/19 Blotter

October 3 – University police and Borough Police Department (PD) were dispatched for a call of a juvenile that was wandering around the McKay Staff parking lot. Juvenile was located inside of building and stated that he was with his parent that was in class. Parent was located, and all was OK. No further police action was taken.

October 3 – Police received a call from a nurse in the Health Center who requested an ambulance for an individual that needed medical attention. EMS transported person to Butler Memorial Hospital.

October 3 – Police responded for a dog that was running loose near the Smith Commuter parking lot. Police located dog, and dog was returned to the owner. No further police action was taken.

October 4 – Police received a call from a community adviser (CA) from Building E for an odor of marijuana emanating from a dorm room. Responding officers contacted individuals. No drugs were found, but officers observed alcohol in the room. Garrett Hoose, 20, was cited with an alcohol violation.

October 5 – Borough PD requested backup for two juveniles on a dirt bike that ran from an officer by Branchton Dump. University police checked campus area and were unable to locate the two juveniles.

October 5 – Police responded to a Metis alarm activation in Carruth Rizza Hall. Officers checked area, and all was OK. It was part of an ongoing malfunction with the alarm system.

October 6 – Borough PD on station utilized the data master for a possible DUI.

October 6 – Pennsylvania state police (PSP) on station utilized the data master for a possible DUI.

October 6 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in the ROCK apartments. Alarm was activated by burnt sausage.

October 6 – Police received a call from a concerned parent that stated that they hadn’t heard from their child. Officers checked dorm and surrounding areas around campus with negative results. CA called police dispatch and stated that the individual had returned to their dorm, and all was OK.

October 7 – Police received an intruder alarm activation in Ski Lodge. Alarm was set off by cleaning staff. The alarm was accidental and was reset.

October 9 – Police responded for a fire alarm activation in Building F. Officer contacted residence, and the reason was unknown. It appeared to be a malfunction.

October 9 – Police received an intruder alarm activation at Ski Lodge. There was a campus event happening upon the officer’s arrival. The reason for the alarm activation is unknown, but it appeared to be a malfunction.

October 9 – Police received a complaint of possible damage to elevator in Building A. Case is still under investigation.

October 9 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Building D. Alarm was set off by burnt mac and cheese.

October 9 – Police received a complaint of a hit and run that occurred Oct. 8 in the PT lot. Officer reviewed camera system. The case is still under investigation.

October 9 – Police received a call from a CA in Building A stating there was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a dorm room. Responding officer contacted resident. No drugs or paraphernalia were found. No further police action was taken.